Good news for West Bengal residents as Monsoon likely to enter north Bengal in…

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the arrival of the southwest monsoon in North Bengal within three to four days, bringing heavy rainfall to sub-Himalayan districts





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A man covers himself during rainfall as monsoon arrives, at Marine Drive, in Kochi, Kerala (PTI)





West Bengal Monsoon update: In a matter of good news for the residents of West Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the date of onset of Monsoon in the state. In its announcement made recently, the top weather department has predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in West Bengal’s sub-Himalayan districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri within the next three to four days. Here are all the details you need to know about the West Bengal Monsoon update shared by the IMD.

When will Monsoon arrive in West Bengal?

The IMD has also predicted that the northern districts of the state are already experiencing pre-monsoon rain with heavy downpour predicted over the next few days, a report by IANS news agency said.

The conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon into some parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal within the next three to four days, missing the normal entry date of June 6, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. The weather, however, remained humid in south Bengal despite rain in some places.

Also read: Delhi Monsoon ALERT! When will South West monsoon reach the national capital? Check detailed IMD prediction

Heavy rainfall alert for residents of North Bengal

Heavy rainfall is likely over the next two days in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, the bulletin stated. It said light to moderate rain is likely to occur in the southern districts of the state during the next two days.

Also read: IMD weather alert Madhya Pradesh: Alert for residents as moderate to severe storms likely in multiple districts | All details

Alipurduar, bordering Assam, received the highest amount of rainfall in West Bengal in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday at 133 mm, the IMD said. Jalpaiguri (53 mm), Cooch Behar (18 mm), Darjeeling (7.8 mm) and Kalimpong (19 mm) received light to moderate rainfall during the period, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)