Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident: 8 workers killed, multiple injured as molten iron spills

A major industrial accident occurred at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s SMS-2 unit on Monday when a ladle carrying molten steel malfunctioned and collapsed.





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Visakhapatnam Steel Plant





Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident: In a shocking turn of development from the eastern India, eight workers were killed and multiple were injured after molten iron spilled on workers on Monday. According to initial reports, several other workers sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Medicover Hospital. Among the deceased workers were both company employees and outsourced (contract) workers. Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing. Officials are making all-out efforts to control the fires. Here are all the details you need to know about the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident: How were workers killed?

The area where beams are made from liquid steel. Workers’ unions say this is the first time a ladle blast has happened. Workers say about 150 tonnes of liquid steel metal were present during the accident. Investigation into the cause of the blast.

District Medical and Health Department officials briefed Minister Satya Kumar Yadav with the latest information on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant fire accident as of 6:30 PM.

A total of 6 casualties were reported and shifted from the Steel Plant General Hospital:

Shifted to Seven Hills Hospital:

1. G. Suribabu

2. Pydiraju

3. P. Srinivasa Rao

Shifted to KIMS Hospital, Sheela Nagar:

1. Arjuna Apparao

2. Mallikarjuna Rao

3. Satyanarayana

As of now, four deceased workers’ bodies have been brought to the Steel Plant General Hospital.

Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the tragic accident at the Visakha Steel Plant that claimed the lives of several workers after hot metal buckets collapsed in the Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2), causing liquid steel to fall on employees.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Y.S. Jagan said the loss of lives in such a devastating industrial accident was deeply painful and prayed for strength and courage for the affected families during this difficult time. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured workers and urged the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment.