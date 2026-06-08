The Rs 230 crore apology: Why Peddi success proves box office still outpaces progress

Did Janhvi Kapoor’s Controversy Help Peddi’s Box Office Collection? How Outrage Became a Marketing Tool





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Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi (PC- Instagram)





The box office journey of Ram Charan’s sports-action drama Peddi has been nothing short of a theatrical storm, grossing an astonishing Rs 233.5 crore worldwide in its extended four-day opening weekend. Yet, the conversation surrounding the film has been completely hijacked by a fierce cultural backlash over the hypersexualisation and objectification of its female lead, Janhvi Kapoor. As the film races toward the Rs 250 crore milestone, a critical question arises: Did the intense online outrage actually help fill the theatre seats? In the modern entertainment ecosystem, the answer is a complicated, cynical yes. Outrage has evolved from a PR crisis into one of cinema’s most lucrative marketing tools.

How the Peddi rage turned into a revenue

To understand how controversy boosts a movie like Peddi, one has to look at the anatomy of modern digital outrage. When the film premiered, sections of the audience immediately flagged highly problematic sequences involving Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma. The criticism wasn’t just about underwritten roles; it was specific. Viewers called out a lecherous male gaze where the camera repeatedly fixated on close-ups of Kapoor’s waist and cleavage, even while the dialogue focused on her facial beauty. Furthermore, a highly debated scene where the male protagonist forces a non-consensual kiss on her during a power cut was romanticised, drawing widespread condemnation.

Logically, severe backlash regarding misogyny and consent should deter audiences. In reality, it triggers a “curiosity loop.” When a movie becomes the epicenter of a raging culture war on social media, it transcends being just another film—it becomes an event. “Hate-watching” and cynical curiosity drive massive waves of fence-sitters to the theaters simply because they want to judge the controversy for themselves. The friction creates noise, the noise dominates the algorithm, and in a crowded theatrical market, noise is the ultimate generator of advance ticket sales (box office surge).

The Release Now, Apologise and Edit Later Phenomenon

The Peddi controversy has exposed a calculated new blueprint for big-budget commercial filmmaking: capitalise on the raw, unedited shock value to secure a massive opening weekend, and then deploy damage control once the checks have cleared. Faced with mounting pressure, director Buchi Babu Sana took to social media to issue a formal apology, stating that cinema should never make anyone feel uncomfortable and promising that “changes would be made to the concerned portions” in ongoing theatrical prints. Simultaneously, unverified private chats leaked online, allegedly showing Janhvi Kapoor expressing deep frustration during production over the objectifying angles, with co-star Ram Charan reportedly stepping in to defend her.

While these developments humanised the actors and showed a rare instance of a director yielding to audience feedback, the economic timing cannot be ignored. The “Apology Edit” happened after the film had already secured its foundational Rs 230+ crore. The outrage served its purpose as free, hyper-targeted marketing that kept Peddi at the absolute top of news cycles for days, ensuring maximal financial harvest before the problematic elements were quietly trimmed away.

Ultimately, Peddi proves that controversy is an incredibly efficient multiplier of box office revenue, provided the film has a massive star like Ram Charan to anchor it. When problematic representation is rewarded with record-breaking ticket sales, an apology from the makers becomes a very small price to pay.