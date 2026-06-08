IND vs AFG 2026 One-off Test: ‘Player of the Match’ Manav Suthar reveals SECRET to success after record-breaking debut

Debutant Manav Suthar was named ‘Player of the Match’ after Team India’s massive innings and 300-run win over Afghanistan in one-off Test in Mullanpur on Monday.





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India left-arm spinner Manav Suthar bowls in the one-off Test vs Afghanistan in Mullanpur. (Photo: IANS)





IND vs AFG 2026 One-off Test: Team India created history on Monday with their record-breaking innings and 300-run win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. One of the architects of the massive win was debutant and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who was also named ‘Player of the Match’ in his very first Test appearance after claiming 7 wickets in the game – including six wickets in the first innings.

Suthar’s figures of 6/33 were the second-best figures by an Indian bowler on debut, behind only former leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani’s eight-wicket haul. The Rajasthan and Gujarat Titans left-arm spinner is also only the 7th Indian bowler to claim five wickets in his debut innings in Tests.

After bagging the ‘Player of the Match’ award, Suthar revealed the secret to his success. “The biggest lesson is that consistency is everything. You have to keep bowling in the same area over and over again. I think that’s the most important thing in Test cricket. It’s a format that demands a lot of patience,” Suthar said at the presentation ceremony.

“That’s what I’ve learned, keep being patient, stick to your plans and keep hitting the right areas consistently,” he said.

Also Read | WATCH: Manav Suthar creates HISTORY in one-off Test vs Afghanistan, become first Indian in THIS decade to…

The 23-year-old spinner, who has turned out in only five IPL matches with Shubman Gill’s GT in the last 2 years, revealed making a Test debut for India was a surreal feeling. “It was a very unreal feeling. It has been my dream from the very beginning to play for India and to play Test cricket. So it was an incredible moment for me and honestly felt quite unreal,” Suthar said.

The left-arm spinner from Sri Ganganagar town in Rajasthan revealed that batting on the Mullanpur track before bowling helped him understand the nature of the pitch. “Even when I went out to bat, I felt quite comfortable. As I settled in and faced a few deliveries, I realised there was a bit of assistance for the spinners on the wicket.

“Then, when I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I got the same feeling. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace,” he added.

Asked about the opportunity to bowl with the second new ball during the match, Suthar said, “It’s a matter of great pride. Being trusted with that responsibility means a lot.”

It was a complete win: Shubman Gill

Team India captain Shubman Gill called the result a complete ‘team effort’. “A complete win, ticked all the boxes, so very happy. It was very hot. We decided that if we bowl them out by lunch or around the first drinks break in the second innings we will ask them to bat again,” Gill, who scored his 11th Test ton in the match, said.

All smiles and silverware! Skipper Shubman Gill receives the @IDFCFIRSTBank trophy as #TeamIndia celebrate after a massive win in New Chandigarh #INDvAFG | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/rcHFZin7Sc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2026

“For the spinners it was more about getting the experience of how to set up the batters. When you are batting first try to post 350+ no matter where you are batting,” Gill added.