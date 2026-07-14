Philips Avent Launches Sterilizer and Dryer Premium in India to Simplify Everyday Baby Bottle Hygiene

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in mother and child care, today announced the launch of the Philips Avent Sterilizer and Dryer Premium (SCF293/00) in India, a compact all-in-one appliance designed to help parents sterilize, dry and store baby feeding essentials with greater convenience. The launch builds on Philips Avent’s recent science-led infant hygiene awareness campaign(1) featuring actor and new mother Yami Gautam Dhar, which encouraged parents to rethink traditional boiling and adopt sterilization as an important step in infant bottle hygiene.



Philips Avent Launches Sterilizer and Dryer Premium in India



With this new innovation, Philips Avent is addressing a clear parent need: trusted hygiene support that fits into daily feeding routines. Survey findings from the campaign indicated that the Philips Avent Sterilizer delivers up to 2x better germ protection than boiling(2), with infants falling ill less often in households using the sterilizer versus boiling(3). The new Sterilizer and Dryer Premium enable drying functionality by combining sterilization and filtered air drying in one appliance.



The launch reflects Philips Avent’s continued commitment to supporting informed parenting through consumer education and meaningful innovation. The new product is designed to make infant hygiene routines easier to adopt every day, bringing together effective sterilization, filtered-air drying and convenient storage in one appliance.



Commenting on the launch, Smit Shukla, Country Head – Philips Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “Philips Avent as a brand has always believed in being an ally to parents and help them in their parenting journey. This also means we have to stay close to the consumer and listen to them. After an overwhelming response to our sterilizer campaign, many consumers reached out to us and asked for a drying function as well. We are therefore introducing the new sterilizer and dryer from Philips Avent which not only gives 2X better germ protection vs boiling but also dries baby essentials making parent’s life easier and protect babies from germs.”



Philips Avent Sterilizer and Dryer



Philips Avent Sterilizer and Dryer Premium helps simplify daily hygiene routines

Baby essentials hygiene is one of the routines parents repeat every day. Designed to make that routine easier to sustain, the Philips Avent Sterilizer and Dryer Premium (SCF293/00) combines sterilization, drying and storage in one compact appliance. Using pure steam technology, it helps eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs without chemicals(4), giving parents a trusted and convenient way to care for baby feeding essentials.

Sterilizes and dries in 40 minutes: The appliance completes a full sterilization and drying cycle in 40 minutes, helping bottles and accessories be ready for the next feed.

Keeps contents sterile for up to 24 hours (5) : When the lid remains closed, contents can remain sterile for up to 24 hours, giving parents more flexibility throughout the day.

Designed for everyday capacity: The Sterilizer and Dryer can hold up to six Philips Avent bottles, along with accessories such as teats, soothers and a manual breast pump.

Compact all-in-one design: Its compact footprint, spacious capacity and combined sterilization, drying and storage functionality help simplify bottle hygiene without adding extra steps to parents’ daily routines.

Available starting at Rs. 7,495



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.



(1) In April 2026, Philips Avent launched a science-led infant hygiene awareness campaign featuring Yami Gautam Dhar, blending cultural insight with science-backed claims to encourage parents to rethink traditional boiling and champion sterilization as an important step in infant bottle hygiene. (2) “2x better germ protection” refers to comparative contamination rates for Klebsiella pneumoniae observed in survey samples collected immediately after sterilization/boiling. Based on analysis from a multicentric real-world survey conducted by IQVIA across 120 participants in four major Indian cities during July – August 2025 to compare the efficacy of the Philips Avent sterilizer versus traditional boiling for sterilizing baby feeding equipment. Actual germ protection depends on proper usage, maintenance, and hygiene practices. Individual results may vary. (3) Based on analysis from a multicentric real-world survey conducted by IQVIA across 120 participants in four major Indian cities during July – August 2025 to compare the efficacy of the Philips Avent sterilizer versus traditional boiling for sterilizing baby feeding equipment, comparing contamination rates, frequency, severity and recovery period of infant illness. Individual results may vary. This information does not constitute medical advice. Consult your healthcare provider for medical advice. (4) Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab. (5) Subject to sterilizer lid remaining unopened after one full 10 minutes cycle of sterilization.