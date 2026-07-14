Padma Shri Sridhar Vembu Inaugurates VELS Thiruvanmiyur Campus – India's First AI-Integrated Vertical University Campus

VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) inaugurated its landmark Thiruvanmiyur Campus, envisioned as India’s First AI-Integrated Vertical University Campus, marking a significant milestone in its mission to build a future-ready higher education ecosystem.

Padma Shri Sridhar Vembu with H.E. Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori, Mr. M. F. Rawoof Ali, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, and Dr. Preethaa Ganesh during the inauguration of the VELS Thiruvanmiyur Campus



The campus was inaugurated by Padma Shri Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder of Zoho Corporation, in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori, Member of the Federal National Council, UAE, and Board Member of the Emirates Airline Foundation, who attended as the Guest of Honour. The function was presided over by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder-Chancellor, VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), along with Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, VELS Group of Institutions.



Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh Unveils VELS’ Vision for Future-Ready Education

Welcoming the distinguished guests, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh highlighted the remarkable contributions of Padma Shri Sridhar Vembu in advancing indigenous technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and nation-building. He also acknowledged the outstanding leadership of His Excellency Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori in strengthening educational, aviation, and international partnerships between India and the UAE.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ganesh emphasized that universities must continuously evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing technological landscape. He described the AI-Integrated Vertical University Campus as a smart, sustainable, and innovation-driven institution designed to nurture research excellence, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary collaboration, and globally competent professionals.



Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, VELS Group of Institutions, said, “Technology transforms every industry, higher education must also transform the way students learn, think, and prepare for the future. Guided by this philosophy, VELS has established India’s First AI-Integrated Vertical University Campus, a campus designed not only for today’s learners, but for tomorrow’s leaders.”



Dr. Preethaa Ganesh further stated that every aspect of the campus has been built with one purpose: to put students first. From AI-enabled classrooms and collaborative innovation hubs to industry-connected laboratories, digital learning environments, and world-class student amenities, every element has been thoughtfully designed to create the best possible learning experience.



She added that the vision behind the campus is not merely to create one of India’s most technologically advanced university buildings, but to develop one of the country’s finest learning ecosystems, one that nurtures graduates who are future-ready, globally competent, ethically grounded, and committed to making a meaningful impact on society.



Global Partnerships to Strengthen Industry Integration

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Aspin Holding LLC Group, and MH Cockpit to establish a Flying School in the UAE. The partnership aims to promote collaboration in aviation education, pilot training, faculty exchange, internships, skill development, research, and international career opportunities for students.



VELS also announced that it will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zoho Corporation to collaborate in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, digital skill development, and industry-academia initiatives.



A major highlight of the campus is its Industry–Academia Centres of Excellence, established in collaboration with Intel Unnati, TCS iON, Microsoft, and Oracle Academy, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, high-performance computing, and other emerging technologies. The curriculum emphasizes experiential learning through live projects, internships, research, startup incubation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and industry engagement to prepare graduates for the rapidly evolving global workforce.



Addressing the audience, His Excellency Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori congratulated VELS on its remarkable growth and compared the institution’s journey with the phenomenal expansion of Emirates Airline. He observed that India and the UAE continue to strengthen their relationship through education, aviation, technology, innovation, and economic cooperation.



Delivering the inaugural address, Padma Shri Sridhar Vembu appreciated the vision behind the new campus and emphasized the importance of building indigenous technologies. “The VELS Thiruvanmiyur Campus is a beautifully designed institution with excellent architecture. India must build technologies from the ground up—from atoms to bits—to remain globally competitive. We must aspire to build next-generation technologies and strengthen our innovation ecosystem. Zoho looks forward to collaborating with VELS in the near future,” he said.



Following the inauguration, Sridhar Vembu engaged in an interactive session with VELS students on Artificial Intelligence, entrepreneurship, research, technology, rural innovation, and nation-building. He encouraged students to develop deep technical expertise, embrace lifelong learning, solve real-world challenges through innovation, and contribute meaningfully to India’s technological advancement.



The inauguration of the VELS Thiruvanmiyur Campus marks another defining milestone in the institution’s journey towards redefining higher education through Artificial Intelligence, innovation, industry collaboration, global partnerships, and cutting-edge technology. More than the inauguration of a new campus, it represents the beginning of a future-focused academic ecosystem where students are empowered to become innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and leaders capable of shaping the world of tomorrow.



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