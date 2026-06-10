Delhi traffic police have released a detailed traffic advisory till June 18. Check alternate routes, advisory for commuters





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Delhi traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected on Faiz Road-Rani Jhansi corridor till June 18; Check alternate routes, advisory for commuters(Photo Credit: IANS)





Attention Delhiites, Delhi traffic police have released a detailed traffic advisory that will remain in effect till June 18, 2026. The traffic advisory comes due to ongoing 220 KV cable-laying work by Delhi Transco Ltd. from Faiz Road to R/A Idgah leading towards Rani Jhansi Flyover. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternate routes, and avoid the affected stretch during peak hours (08:00 AM–11:00 AM & 05:00 PM–09:00 PM). Emergency vehicles will be facilitated on priority.

According to the Delhi traffic advisory, Delhi Transco Ltd. is undertaking 220 KV cable-laying work from Faiz Road towards Roundabout (R/A) Idgah leading to Rani Jhansi Flyover from June 8 to June 18. As part of the project, road-cutting work is being carried out at multiple locations along the stretch. Barricades have been placed at the work sites to ensure public safety. Consequently, traffic movement on this corridor is likely to remain affected during the work period.

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Traffic Advisory Faiz Road – Rani Jhansi Road Corridor Due to ongoing 220 KV cable-laying work by Delhi Transco Ltd. from Faiz Road to R/A Idgah leading towards Rani Jhansi Flyover, traffic movement is likely to remain affected from 08 June to 18 June 2026. Commuters are… pic.twitter.com/iVts73kPW2 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 8, 2026

Traffic restrictions and congestion

Traffic movement is likely to remain affected on Faiz Road towards R/A Idgah and Rani Jhansi Flyover from 08.06.2026 to 18.06.2026.

Peak congestion is expected between 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 05:00 PM to 09:00 PM. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch during these hours.

Alternate routes

Traffic proceeding from Central/New Delhi towards North and North-West Delhi is advised to take Pusa Road – Link Road – Vandematram Marg to reach Ridge Road/Rani Jhansi Road. Alternatively, commuters may use DBG Road (Desh Bandhu Gupta Road) – Panchkuian Road – Outer Ring Road to bypass the Idgah Roundabout.

Traffic moving from Karol Bagh/Old Rajinder Nagar towards ISBT Kashmere Gate/Civil Lines is advised to use New Rohtak Road via Jeewan Mala Hospital and proceed through Azad Market Flyover or Pul Bangash.

Traffic travelling from Pusa Road/Karol Bagh towards Boulevard Road may divert via Dayal Singh College Road – Chowk Filmistan and proceed through Sadhu Vaswani Marg to avoid the construction zone on Faiz Road.

Emergency vehicles

Emergency vehicles, including Ambulances, Fire Brigade, Delhi Police and other emergency service vehicles, will be facilitated on priority while performing emergency duties.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic diversion for today: Traffic to remain affected on these routes till 8 PM; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Advisory to commuters