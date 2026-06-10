Heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated locations in the hill areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, with strong winds expected to accompany the showers.







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Tamil Nadu Rain Alert Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds likely in Theni, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli; Check weather forecast till June 15(Photo Credit: IANS)





The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next few days under the influence of a low-pressure system over South India. According to a weather bulletin issued by the Centre, several parts of the State are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday.

Isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to witness rainfall. At the same time, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two locations in the hilly regions of Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district and the hill areas of Theni and Kanniyakumari districts.

The weather office has also warned of strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 40 kmph and 50 kmph in these regions during thunderstorm activity.

For Thursday, the RMC has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated locations in the hill areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, with strong winds expected to accompany the showers.

The rainfall is expected to intensify further in parts of western and northern Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

The hill areas of Coimbatore district, the Nilgiris, and isolated places in Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode and Salem districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph.

Meteorologists said the prevailing weather pattern is linked to the low-pressure circulation over South India, which is drawing moisture into the region and creating favourable conditions for rain-bearing clouds.

The weather department noted that there is little likelihood of any significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between June 10 and June 13.