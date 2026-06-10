India Predicted 11 vs Afghanistan for 1st ODI in Dharamshala: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya OUT, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer IN, Rohit Sharma set to…

Team India cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been ruled out of the three-match ODI series vs Afghanistan beginning in Dharamshala on Saturday.





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Team India will take on Afghanistan in 1st ODI in Dharamshala on Saturday. (Image: AI)





IND vs AFG 2026 1st ODI Predicted 11: Shubman Gill’s Team India will begin the road to ODI World Cup 2027 with a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. Indians will be coming into this clash full of confidence after their record-breaking innings and 300 runs win over Afghans in the one-off Test in Mullanpur on Monday.

The team will, however, miss the services of former India captain Virat Kohli – who has been in sublime form recently as well as all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Kohli top-scored for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 75 not out to guide them to the IPL 2026 title – their second-successive title win.

Pandya, who was given clearance to take part in the ODI series by BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Tuesday after recovering sufficiently from back spasms, has now been ruled out due to a leg sprain. According to a TOI report, the Mumbai Indians captain has suffered a leg sprain recently which will rule him out of all three ODI games against Afghanistan.

“There has been a very late setback. He (Hardik Pandya) sustained a low-grade, mild leg sprain causing some tenderness. It’s nothing long-term, but medical staff advised him to avoid any strain or weight-bearing for the next few days. Hardik will continue to stay in Bengaluru, consulting with CoE physios and trainers during his recovery phase,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI website.

Hardik Pandya arrived at a hospital in Bengaluru yesterday in his Ferrari for a routine checkup. A huge crowd gathered out side to see him. pic.twitter.com/QvGspx7cVD — Instinct (@Clutchxgod33) June 10, 2026

Hardik’s injury comes come close on the heels of back spasms that he suffered in the middle of IPL 2026 season which forced him to miss 4 matches for MI. Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indian lost 10 out of 14 matches in IPL 2026.

The last time that Baroda and MI all-rounder played ODI cricket for Team India was more than a year back in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. Hardik could be replaced by all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing 11 for the first ODI in Dharamshala, which means Sunrisers Hyderabad and Vidarbha all-rounder and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey could also make his international debut in the game.

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Meanwhile, Kohli has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury. The RCB opener has reportedly torn his distal semimembranosus tendon and will need at least 2 to 3 weeks to recover from the injury.

The BCCI selectors led by Ajit Agarkar had named Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as replacement for Kohli. But Jaiswal might be sitting out the first ODI with Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan set to make an ODI comeback and bat at number three position in the line-up.

Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed captain of Indian T20I side, will be Shubman Gill’s deputy in this series. The bowling attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh with Prasidh Krishna set to partner him with the new ball after Mohammed Siraj was rested for this series.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was also given a ‘green signal’ by CoE to take part in the ODI series on Tuesday. Rohit had also suffered a hamstring injury in the middle of IPL 2026 which forced him to be ruled out for almost a month in the T20 league.

Team India predicted playing 11 vs Afghanistan for 1st ODI

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey