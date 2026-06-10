TMC Crisis Big Update: Mamata Banerjee in massive trouble as Sushmita Dev quits Rajya Sabha; Will she join the rebel camp?

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday after Sushmita Dev quit as a Rajya Sabha member.





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Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee





New Delhi: In what can be termed as a major blow for Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday quit as a Rajya Sabha member. Last week, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also resigned from the upper. “Shri Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of West Bengal, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 8 June, 2026,” a notification from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, announcing the vacancy of the seat.

“I have met Rajya Sabha chairman and submitted my resignation. I have conveyed my decision to resigning from the party through WhatsApp and email to Mamata Banerjee,” Ray earlier said. “I had my tenure till 2029 in the Rajya Sabha, but I have resigned in principle from the party as it would be difficult for me to continue,” he told reporters.

His resignation comes barely days after an unprecedented rebellion in the party’s legislature wing in West Bengal, where 58 TMC MLAs broke ranks with the leadership and backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party’s official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.