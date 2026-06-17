‘Modi is calm, cool, I’m not’: Trump’s praise for PM Modi steals spotlight at G7 Summit in France

US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. In his statement, the 80-year-old leader said that PM Modi is calm, c





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Donald Trump. PTI/File image





US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. In his statement, the 80-year-old leader said that PM Modi is calm, cool and totally killer.

“Unlike PM Modi who’s calm, cool and a total killer… I am not…. look at him..,” Trump said, according to officials who were present there.

This is a developing story.