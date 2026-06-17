The Times of Bengal

‘Modi is calm, cool, I’m not’: Trump’s praise for PM Modi steals spotlight at G7 Summit in France

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US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. In his statement, the 80-year-old leader said that PM Modi is calm, c

Published: June 17, 2026, 7:09 PM IST






'Modi is calm, cool, I'm not': Trump's praise for PM Modi steals spotlight at G7 Summit in France

Donald Trump. PTI/File image


US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. In his statement, the 80-year-old leader said that PM Modi is calm, cool and totally killer.

“Unlike PM Modi who’s calm, cool and a total killer… I am not…. look at him..,” Trump said, according to officials who were present there.

This is a developing story.



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