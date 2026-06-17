Sanchita Ugale death case: AICWA appeals Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to form SIT for transparent investigation

Sanchita Ugale death case: AICWA President factored in the actress’ social media story before she took the extreme step, and is requested to take her social media activity in account to approach the truth.





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Sanchita Ugale (PC- Instagram)





Sanchita Ugale death case: The President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has penned a letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the death of actress Sanchita Ugale. Suresh has said that the circumstances surrounding her death raise serious concerns that require an investigation to establish the complete truth.

He wrote, “Over the years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several deaths and alleged suicide cases that have raised public concern. Every life is precious, and every family deserves clarity, accountability, and justice. Such an inquiry is essential to establish the truth, ensure justice for Sanchita Ugale and her family, and strengthen public confidence in the investigative process”.

The recurring incidents of suicide cases within the Indian film industry are deeply unfortunate and a matter of serious concern. The president of the body has said that Sanchita Ugale deserves justice, and the truth behind her death must come to light so that no other young artist in the Indian film industry suffers a similar fate in the future.

AICWA further believes that a thorough investigation in this matter will reinforce public trust and ensure that such cases within the entertainment industry are treated with the seriousness they deserve.

He also factored in the actress’ social media story before she took the extreme step, and is requested to take her social media activity in account to approach the truth.

He further mentioned, “Approximately 19 hours before news of her death emerged, Sanchita Ugale had shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring the song ‘Dapli Wale Dapli Baja’. This publicly visible activity forms an important part of the timeline and should be examined as part of a comprehensive investigation to establish a clear and accurate sequence of events. The apparent contrast between her publicly visible activity and the developments that followed has raised questions in the minds of many people”.

“Several questions arise in connection with this case. What circumstances led a 22-year-old artist with an active career and future aspirations to take such an extreme step? Were there any external pressures or influencing factors? These questions require detailed examination through an independent investigation. AICWA firmly believes that this case must be investigated from every possible angle. No aspect should be overlooked, and no assumption should be made without evidence. A comprehensive inquiry is necessary to ensure that all facts are brought to light and justice is served”, he added.

Sanchita Ugale,who was known for ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, reportedly passed away by suicide. As per the police reports, the 22-year-old actress died by suicide at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building, Aachole Village, in Nalasopara East. The incident took place on June 14 between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree.