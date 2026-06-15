Chhaava actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 30

Actor Sanchita Ugale, who was seen in Chhaava, Kumkum Bhagya, died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. She was 30. According to a ABP report, the actress was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara. Th





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Sanchita Ugale (PC- Instagram)





Actor Sanchita Ugale, who was seen in Chhaava, Kumkum Bhagya, died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. She was 30. According to a ABP report, the actress was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara. The police have confirmed that it appears to be a case of suicide, though further investigation is currently underway. She allegedly hanged herself with her own saree.

She was also known for her work in Sajan Ghar and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. More details surrounding her death are yet to be confirmed.

It’s a developing story.

Disclaimer:

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.