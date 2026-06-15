Is Pritam retiring from Bollywood? Cryptic post says, 'Time to set off ....

A recent post by Pritam has left fans wondering whether the hitmaker is preparing to step away from mainstream Bollywood music. The composer has not yet confirmed any retirement plans. Scroll down to read what he said and how fans reacted.





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Pritam (PC: IMDb)





One of Bollywood’s most successful music composers, Pritam, is making headlines for reasons beyond his music. The composer celebrated his birthday on June 14 with a heartfelt note on social media, thanking fans for their love and support over the years. However, a few lines in the post quickly caught the attention of followers, leading many to question whether he was hinting at retirement from mainstream Bollywood projects.

The post has since gone viral, with fans, and fellow musicians trying to understand what the composer meant by his remarks.



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Pritam’s cryptic post sparks retirement rumours

The retirement speculation began after Pritam shared a reflective message on Instagram while celebrating his 55th birthday. Sharing a series of black and white images on Instagram, he thanked all his fans and wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes.

Can’t answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude.

Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed.

Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long.

Mainstream is a great ride. But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored.

Thank you for all the love & support. Always…. ❤️”

In the post, he thanked fans for their wishes and spoke about wanting to “live life differently” and pursue journeys that had been put aside for years. He also referred to mainstream music as “a great ride” but added that he had always been curious about unexplored paths. These comments immediately started rumours that the composer might be considering retirement or at least taking a break from mainstream Bollywood music.

Many social media users flooded the comments section seeking clarification. Some directly asked whether he was retiring, while others expressed concern about the possibility of seeing less of his work in the Bollywood music industry.

Fans react to Pritam’s cryptic post

Several fans linked Pritam’s message to recent conversations about artists moving away from commercial projects. Some interpreted the note as a sign that the composer could be planning a hiatus, while others viewed it as a creative reset after decades of success.

His music has shaped some of Bollywood’s most memorable soundtracks, making any suggestion of a departure a major talking point.

Pritam’s legacy in Bollywood music industry

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Pritam has delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest musical hits and worked on over 120 films. His catalogue includes chartbusters from films such as Dhoom, Jab We Met, Life in a… Metro, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Brahmastra. His ability to create music that appeals to multiple generations has made him one of the most successful composers in contemporary Hindi cinema.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official clarification regarding his future plans.