What if a paint brand stopped telling you it works and simply showed you… in infrared? That is the idea behind the new Digital Video Campaign (DVC) by Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, one of the leading Indian paint companies, for its advanced heat reflective coating – Nerolac Perma NoHeat . Produced by creative and content agency BUZZINga for Kansai Nerolac Paints, the campaign used the only thermal imaging camera available in India to showcase the functionality of Perma NoHeat, demonstrating a 15°C surface temperature reduction visible to the naked eye.

Kansai Nerolac Paints puts heat on camera

The DVC puts Nerolac Perma NoHeat through a real test and let the thermal camera render the verdict. Filmed in Rajasthan, the experiment captures surface temperatures on treated and untreated surfaces using a thermal vision camera. The resulting footage, rendered in heat spectrum colour, transforms what would otherwise be an invisible physical phenomenon into something consumers can process in seconds. The resulting visual contrast clearly demonstrates the coating’s ability to reduce surface temperatures under real-world conditions. The use of thermal imaging in this DVC marks a notable departure from conventional category communication in Indian paints. By making that readout the centrepiece of the film, BUZZINga and Kansai Nerolac Paints have effectively converted an abstract product specification into a visible, real time proof point.

Can a paint really reduce heat? | Kansai Nerolac Perma No Heat Experiment

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHrWCqu9FLQ

Ramkrishna Naik, Chief Marketing Officer, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited said, “With Nerolac Perma NoHeat, we have always known that the product’s strongest advocate is its own performance. Our objective with this campaign was to close the gap between what we claim and what the consumer can independently verify. It was not built on storytelling alone, but on evidence. We believe that in a market where trust and performance accountability are becoming central to purchase decisions, this approach sets a new benchmark for how paint brands can communicate product efficacy.”

“The brief was simple: help consumers understand that a paint can actually help reduce heat. We felt the answer wasn’t in explaining the science better, but in making it visible. That thinking led us to conceive and execute a film built around thermal imaging technology and a real-world experiment. At BUZZINga, we’re always looking for new ways to make brand stories more tangible, and this approach allowed us to turn an invisible benefit into something consumers could instantly see and understand. In doing so, we helped create what we believe is a first-of-its-kind use of thermal imaging in the Indian paint category to showcase actual product performance,” Kritika Beri, Co-Founder, BUZZINga added.

Designed for exterior walls, terraces, and rooftop surfaces, Nerolac Perma NoHeat functions as a passive cooling intervention, requiring no power or upkeep. It is engineered for the specific challenges of the Indian subcontinent, through specialised pigments designed to reflect solar radiation and reduce heat absorption.

About Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints now in its 106th year has been at the forefront of paint manufacturing pioneering a wide spectrum of quality paints. Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries. Please visit www.nerolac.com.

About BUZZINga

Buzzinga is a creative and content agency focused on building meaningful brand stories. The agency has worked closely with Kansai Nerolac on a range of campaigns, delivering creative solutions across digital content, influencer collaborations and brand communication initiatives.