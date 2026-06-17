Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma fifties set up second successive win for Team India in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, beat Dutch by…

The Indian women’s team continued their super run of form to register their 2nd consecutive victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side’s latest win came against the N





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India Women’s Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India Women and Pakistan Women, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





The Indian women’s team continued their super run of form to register their 2nd consecutive victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side’s latest win came against the Netherlands by 95 runs through a splendid all-round performance after two incredible knocks from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma from the top.

The Women in Blue, who won their maiden ODI World Cup less than 10 months ago, have begun in the best way possible and they will hope to use this push in high profile games coming up next. India will take on South Africa in their next Group A outing and conclude the first round against Australia on June 28.

The Indian opening duo of Mandhana (74 off 47 balls) and Shafali (55 off 38 balls) slayed a hapless Netherlands attack to fire India to 209/5, their highest total in the tournament history. The pair shared a 115-run stand off 70 balls after Netherlands put the opposition in to bat.

More to follow..