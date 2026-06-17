Delhi to Rishikesh in 3 hours: Good news for travellers as Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat train extension approved

Delhi to Rishikesh travel could soon become much quicker as the Meerut–Rishikesh Namo Bharat corridor gets approval, significantly reducing travel time.





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Namo Bharat express- Rishikesh-Delhi (Representational AI image)





Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat train: The journey between Delhi and Rishikesh could soon be completed in just three hours, bringing major relief to travellers. In a significant boost to regional connectivity, the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat rail service is set to be extended to Rishikesh after an agreement was reached between the governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The project is expected to enhance seamless travel across the region.

Big update on Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat train

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, the existing 82-km Namo Bharat corridor connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut will be extended by an additional 150 km up to Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The proposed expansion is aimed at strengthening inter-state transport infrastructure and improving accessibility to one of North India’s most popular religious and tourist destinations.

Also read: Namo Bharat will run from Delhi to Haridwar-Rishikesh, to cut down travel time drastically

Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat train: Top speed

The Namo Bharat, which can run at 160 kilometres per hour, will cover the distance of about 230 km within 3 hours. This travel time is nearly half of what it takes to reach Rishikesh from Delhi by road via Meerut.

This agreement comes after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said.

The statement further said that a survey to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed 150-kilometre track would commence soon, following the agreement.

Also read: Delhi to Meerut in 60 minutes: Namo Bharat Rapid Rail trial run successful, PM Modi to inaugurate service – Check routes, timings and fares

The Namo Bharat service officially began operating between Delhi and Meerut in January 2025.

Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat train: Route details

According to the proposed plan, the new track will originate from Modipuram station in Meerut and pass through Muzaffarnagar before entering Uttarakhand. The alignment will then route through Roorkee and Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, terminating at Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

A 72-kilometre section of the track will fall within Uttar Pradesh, and the remaining 78-kilometre stretch will be in Uttarakhand. The extension will provide a modern transit alternative for pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand and residents travelling to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)