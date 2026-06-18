England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test day 2: Glenn Phillips’ century and Matt Henry’s double strike puts Kiwis in control ahead of day 3

England’s new-look top order struggled against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack. Ben Duckett was run out for 36 after a mix-up and Bethell fell shortly after for 9





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New Zealand walking off the field after a successful day 2 of the 2nd Test against England at the Oval. (Image credits: Screengrab)





New Zealand put themselves in a strong position on day 2 of the 2nd Test at the Oval to leave the new look England side under serious pressure. The hosts are without their regular captain Ben Stokes who has been suspended due to his nightclub incident after the 1st Test win at Lord’s.

Resuming the morning on 291 for 7, the Black Caps frustrated the hosts by adding another 100 runs for their final three wickets to finish at 391 all out. The star of the morning was Glenn Phillips who converted his overnight 49 into a magnificent maiden Test century.

Also Read: Under fire all-rounder Ben Stokes set to return to cricketing action after being ousted by England

He found an excellent partner in tailender Kyle Jamieson who hit 41 off 48 balls. The pair put on an 87-run partnership, punishing England’s over reliance on the short delivery. Spin bowler Jacob Bethell was the pick of the England attack finishing with 3 for 26 while Jofra Archer wrapped up the innings close to lunch.

In reply, England’s new-look top order struggled against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack. Ben Duckett was run out for 36 after a mix-up and Bethell fell shortly after for 9. Opener Emilio Gay looked composed on his way to 53 but got into a tangle against Will O’Rourke and was caught behind.

Interim captain Joe Root, standing in for the dropped Ben Stokes, anchored the innings with a fluent 46 but just as he looked set, Matt Henry trapped him leg-before-wicket. Henry struck again almost immediately, pinning Harry Brook in front for 24 to leave England reeling.

Young debutant James Rew managed 24 before falling late in the evening to O’Rourke, pushing England deeper into trouble. Jordan Cox (21 not out) and Jofra Archer managed to survive the final overs of the day. England ended the day at 222 for 6, still trailing New Zealand by a substantial 169 runs with only four wickets left in the bag.

Day 3 will start from 3:30PM (IST) onwards.