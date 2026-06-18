FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico, South Korea eye top position in Group A

Both Mexico and South Korea know that they have a good chance to top Group A by winning all 3 points and in case of a draw, the top 2 race will be blown wide open





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Mexico Vs South Korea preview. (Image credit: AI)





Co-hosts Mexico are all set to lock horns with Son-Heung Min’s South Korea in their second Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Estadio Guadalajara tomorrow (June 19) from 6:30 AM (IST) onwards. Both the teams won their opening matches convincingly to position themselves as the top 2 contenders to proceed to the round of 32.

While Mexico defeated the 2010 hosts South Africa 3-0 in Bafana Bafana’s return to the World Cup after 16 years, South Korea had registered a narrow 2-1 victory over Czechia in their Group A opener. These two matches had set the tone perfectly for a blistering start to the 2026 edition which has given us plenty of special moments already.

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The match between Mexico and South Africa, particularly, was chaotic to such an extent that it created an unique unseen record. A total of 3 red cards were dished out by the referee and it was a first in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup.

Two of those red cards were given to South African players Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane while Mexican captain Cesar Montes was sent off late into the 2nd half. Regardless, it was a memorable outing for Mexico who apparently won their first-ever opening match in the FIFA World Cup after 7 attempts.

South Korea, on the other hand, are beaming with confidence as well following their 2-1 comeback victory against Czechia. Their main man remains former Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min who will be the key target for the Mexicans in their upcoming meeting.

Midfielder Hwang In-beom, who netted South Korea’s equalizer in the 67th minute when they trailed 1-0 against Czechia, is expected to run the game for the Asians.

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Heading into this match, both Mexico and South Korea know that they have a good chance to top Group A by winning all 3 points. In case of a draw, the top 2 race will be blown wide open with South Africa and Czechia becoming the beneficiaries.