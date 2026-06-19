FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Lionel Messi shed tears after scoring his first goal against Algeria? Here’s the real reason

Many thought that Messi just got a little emotional knowing the fact that it will be his last FIFA World Cup appearance but the real reason is far more deeper than we thought





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Lionel Messi scores a freekick against Algeria in FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image credits: IANS)





Argentina captain Lionel Messi was reduced to tears after he scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 edition during the defending champions’ Group J opener against Algeria. Messi, who is just one more goal away from equaling Miroslav Klose’s long standing record of most goals in the competition, went on to score a hat-trick in his side’s 3-0 win over the African outfit.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with an outstanding screamer of a goal from the edge of the box after receiving a beautiful through ball from Rodrigo de Paul. He added a second goal at the hour mark by converting a rebound shot from Alexis Mac Allister which was initially saved by Algerian goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

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16 minutes later, Lionel Messi confirmed his first-ever hattrick at the FIFA World Cup with another stunning finish from inside of the box to close off the game for Argentina. This was exactly the kind of start La Albiceleste needed as they look to clinch back-to-back World titles.

Messi’s hattrick helped him reach closer to Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals and the Argentina legend has an ample amount of time to become the quadrennial event’s highest goal scorer. While the 38-year-old’s performance was all over the internet, what specifically intrigued the fans was the reason behind his tears after scoring the opening goal.

Many thought that Messi just got a little emotional knowing the fact that it will be his last FIFA World Cup appearance but the real reason is far more deeper than we thought.

In an official statement released by the Messi family, it has been revealed that the Argentina great’s father Jorge Messi, who is also his son’s agent and business manager, is dealing with an health issue.

“At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within the condition he is experiencing. In light of the reports, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern regarding the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some individuals have treated a strictly private family matter,” the statement read.

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The Messi family also appealed people to showcase some humanity and that Jorge’s situation should not be a subject of media speculation. “At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention,” the statement added.

When will Lionel Messi play next?

Lionel Messi and Argentina will be in action very soon on Monday, June 22 against Austria at the Dallas Stadium.