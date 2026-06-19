Peddi box office collection day 16: Ram Charan’s sports drama sees another giant drop, will it survive against Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon

Ram Charan’s Peddi continues to lose steam at the box office after another drop in collections. With Cocktail 2 opening strongly in theatres, the coming weekend could prove crucial for the sports drama’s long-term theatrical run.





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Peddi box office (PC: IMDb)





Ram Charan‘s Peddi continues its theatrical run but the film is finding it increasingly difficult to maintain momentum at the box office. After a strong opening week and a record-breaking start for Telugu cinema in 2026, the sports action drama has now entered a phase where daily collections are witnessing consistent declines. While the film remains one of the year’s biggest successes, the latest numbers suggest audience footfalls are slowing down significantly. The situation becomes even more challenging with Cocktail 2 arriving in theatres today with strong advance booking numbers and substantial pre-release buzz.

How much did Peddi earn on Day 15?

As per Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 2.00 crore net in India on Day 15. This represents an 18.4% drop from Day 14, when the film earned Rs 2.45 crore. With this latest addition, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 228.00 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 270.05 crore. Overseas, the sports drama added Rs 0.15 crore on Day 15, taking its international gross total to Rs 52.60 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 322.65 crore.

Occupancy levels also reflected the slowdown. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 16.88% on Thursday. Morning shows registered 13.08% occupancy, followed by 16.62% in the afternoon. Evening shows remained steady at 16.85%, while night occupancy stood at 15.69%.

Peddi day-wise India net collection so far

Day 0 – Rs 18.50 crore

Day 1 – Rs 51.00 crore

Day 2 – Rs 26.90 crore

Day 3 – Rs 29.10 crore

Day 4 – Rs 32.15 crore

Day 5 – Rs 12.35 crore

Day 6 – Rs 9.70 crore

Day 7 – Rs 7.55 crore

Day 8 – Rs 6.30 crore

Week 1 – Rs 193.55 crore

Day 9 – Rs 5.15 crore

Day 10 – Rs 8.10 crore

Day 11 – Rs 9.20 crore

Day 12 – Rs 4.10 crore

Day 13 – Rs 3.45 crore

Day 14 – Rs 2.45 crore

Day 15 – Rs 2.00 crore

Can Peddi hold its ground against Cocktail 2?

The biggest challenge for Peddi now comes from Cocktail 2, which hit theatres today. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic drama has generated strong pre-release excitement. The advance booking report suggests a promising start, with the film securing an estimated advance gross collection of Rs 8.83 crore including blocked seats before release. More than 1.61 lakh tickets were sold nationwide, indicating strong interest among audiences.

Trade circles believe the makers benefited from opening advance bookings five days before release, allowing the film to build momentum early. Despite receiving an Adults Only certificate, Cocktail 2 has attracted strong traction among urban audiences and multiplex moviegoers. Current projections suggest the film could comfortably open in the Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore range on its first day. Considering its reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the opening weekend will play a crucial role in determining the film’s long-term box office trajectory.

What is the Day 16 prediction for Peddi?

With Cocktail 2 taking over a significant share of screens and audience attention, The Buchi Babu Sana directorial could face another decline on Day 16. Based on current trends and occupancy levels, the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is expected to collect around Rs 1.60 crore to Rs 2.10 crore net in India on Friday.

A stronger hold over the weekend could help the film move closer to the Rs 235 crore net mark domestically. However, the arrival of a major new release means Peddi will need solid word-of-mouth and loyal audience support to maintain its box office run in the coming days.