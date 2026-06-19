WATCH: Massive post-game BRAWL mars Canada’s historic 6-0 win over Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash, video goes viral

Co-hosts Canada posted their first-ever win, hammering Qatar 6-0 in a Group B match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Vancouver on Thursday.





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Canada football team involved in a huge fight after their FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs Qatar in Vancouver on Thursday. (Source: X)





Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B: It was supposed to be a special occasion for co-hosts Canada as they posted their first-ever win in the World Cup, hammering Qatar 6-0 in a Group B clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Thursday. But the joyous occasion for the co-hosts was marred by a shocking injury to Ismael Kone and a subsequent brawl at the end of the match.

Canada had dominated the clash by Kone suffered a major injury, was stretchered off the field and now has to undergo surgery after a dangerous and shocking tackle from Qatar’s Assim Madibo. The Qatar player was promptly issued a red card – the second for the game for the Asian side, who were reduced to 9 men after Homam Ahmed was also sent off.

The home side were visibly unhappy with the tough tackles through the contest from Qatar and tempers flared after the final whistle as the players from both teams were involved in a massive brawl. Even Canadian head coach Jesse Marsch was dragged into the tense exchange with Qatar’s Julen Lopetegui as both coaches were not happy with the controversies on the field.

WATCH massive fight between Canada and Qatar team after FIFA World Cup 2026 match HERE…

Tempers flare between Canada and Qatar after the final whistle, leading to a player scuffle to conclude a dramatic match LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/Hb9FJ14WLh pic.twitter.com/0z5Vqmf50Z — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 19, 2026

It was night on which Jonathan David created history by becoming the first CONACAF player to score a hat-trick as Canadians took a huge step towards the Round of 32 with a 6-0 win. Madibo had been handed a red early in the second half after a tackle on Ismael Kone, who was stretchered off with a broken left leg. Homan Ahmed was sent off in the first half for a challenge on Tajon Buchanan.

Canada managed to triple their overall World Cup goal tally with a rush of strikes in Vancouver. Cyle Larin scored in the Canadians’ in opening draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Alphonso Davies had scored four years ago in a loss to Croatia in Qatar, where Canada also got on the board with an own goal by Morocco. The Canadians failed to score in all their three matches in the 1986 World Cup.

“No one will forget this, and no Canadian will forget this day. It’s an incredibly seminal moment for everyone to understand that there’s talent in this country, that there’s mentality, that there’s desire, that there’s a lot of things that make this country special,” said coach Jesse Marsch was quoted as saying by AP news agency after the match.

Canada’s historic night though was marred by Kone’s injury. His teammates surrounded him in concern after he was tackled from behind and fell to the ground with his lower left leg bent in gruesome manner. Kone was immediately taken to a hospital, were he was preparing for surgery. His family was with him, said coach Marsch.

Larin scored his second goal of the tournament on a rebound in the 16th minute. David doubled the lead with a right-footed volley in the 29th – his first goal in more than a year. Canada made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time when David scored off a shot which slid in off the crossbar.

David completed the hat trick in stoppage time and became the second player after Argentina’s Lionel Messi to score a hat-trick in FIFA World Cup 2026.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)