Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film shows solid growth, earns Rs...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release maintained its momentum on Day 2, registering noticeable growth in collections as audiences responded positively in theatres across regions.





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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection (PC: IMDb)





Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, continues to maintain a steady pace at the box office after a promising opening. The film, which released in theatres recently, has been drawing attention for its strong performances and engaging storyline. On its second day, the film showed notable growth in collections, indicating an improving audience response. Early reports suggest that word-of-mouth is playing a key role in bringing more viewers to theatres. The film has also sparked discussions online, with many praising the lead performance and emotional depth of the story.

How much did Maa Inti Bangaaram earn on Day 2?

According to box office tracking reports by Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 7.50 crore on Day 2 across 2,591 shows. This marks a growth of around 40.2% compared to its opening day earnings, showing a positive upward trend. The Telugu version contributed the major share with Rs 7.15 crore, while the Tamil version added Rs 35 lakh to the total collection. This regional dominance highlights the strong connect the film has built with Telugu audiences in particular.

What is driving the film’s box office growth?

The rise in collections is largely credited to positive word-of-mouth. Viewers have appreciated the emotional storytelling and Samantha’s performance, which is being widely discussed as one of the highlights of the film. Despite facing competition in theatres, the film has managed to hold steady footfalls. Audience reactions suggest that the mix of action and emotional drama is helping the film gain momentum as the weekend progresses.

What is the budget and box office performance so far?

Reports suggest that Maa Inti Bangaaram has been made on a budget of around Rs 25–30 crore. With a Day 2 collection of Rs 7.50 crore, the film is showing early signs of recovery at the box office. The strong growth trend is important for the film’s overall performance, especially as it moves into its crucial weekend phase. A continued rise in collections could help it recover its production cost and move towards profitability.

How has the film performed globally?

The film opened on a decent note worldwide, collecting over Rs 13 crore on Day 1. The overseas response has been moderate but stable, contributing to the overall global earnings. Industry trackers believe that sustaining this momentum over the weekend will be key for the film’s long-term box office success.

What is the story of Maa Inti Bangaaram?

The film follows Swarna, also known as Jhansi (played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu), who meets her husband Dr. Anirudh (played by Diganth Manchale) and his large, conservative joint family for the first time after marriage.

She tries to win over her new in-laws—including Anirudh’s mother (played by Gautami), his brother Sharath (played by Chaitanya Krishna), and sister-in-law Anasuya (played by Sreemukhi)—while dealing with her lack of traditional household and cooking skills alongside her best friend Kiranmayi (played by Manjusha Mukkavilli). However, her peaceful new life is completely disrupted when dangerous figures from her hidden past as a former Naxalite track her down, led by the menacing Karuna (played by Gulshan Devaiah).