From Poolside Recovery to Gully Cricket: Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Naman Dhir Show What It Means to Stay Your Way with Airbnb

After Yuvraj Singh’s viral “Sharam Karo” reel publicly called out his protégés for never doing anything for him, Abhishek Sharma and Naman Dhir responded the only way that made sense — they surprised him with a Goa Airbnb holiday. No itinerary, no reservations, no agenda. And that, it turns out, was entirely the point.

What unfolded was a quiet portrait of modern travel done right. The new Airbnb film captures the duo winging it entirely: negotiating a perfect pool day through their Airbnb host, requesting kadhi chawal and then attempting to take full credit for it, and ending the holiday with a spontaneous game of gully cricket with the Airbnb staff. No landmarks. No to-do list. Just the right people in the right space.

Speaking about the collaboration, Yuvraj Singh said, “Everyone has a style that’s uniquely their own and the best travel experiences are no different. What I love about Airbnb is that every home has a character, a soul to it. It doesn’t try to be everything to everyone. When the boys brought me to Goa, the stay felt like it was made for exactly the kind of trip we wanted – unhurried, personal, ours. That, for me, is what makes a trip truly memorable.”

The collaboration is part of Airbnb’s Stay Your Way campaign, which celebrates travel experiences shaped by personal passions, friendships, and the freedom to do more of what you love. Whether it’s switching off with friends, enjoying your favourite comfort food or turning an ordinary afternoon into a cricket match, the campaign highlights how no two trips need to look the same.

Abhishek Sharma and Naman Dhir added, “We landed in Goa with zero plan and full confidence and somehow pulled off the perfect trip for Yuvi Paaji. Every time he mentioned something he wanted, Airbnb made it happen. We realised the best trips aren’t about the perfect itinerary, they’re about adapting to the people you’re travelling with.”