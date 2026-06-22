Two-Day Educational Extravaganza Showcases 39 Institutions, 185 Programmes, and Comprehensive Career Guidance for Students

The much-anticipated JIS Education Expo 2026 – commenced today, bringing together thousands of students, parents, educators, and academic leaders under one roof, for one of Eastern India’s most significant educational gatherings. The two-day JIS Education Expo 2026 aims to empower students with informed academic choices and provide a comprehensive platform for career exploration, higher education opportunities, and future-ready learning pathways.

The JIS Education Expo 2026 was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Shri Samik Bhattacharya, President, BJP, West Bengal; Shri Sabyasachi Chakraborty, acclaimed Indian actor; José Ramirez Barreto, Former Brazilian Footballer; Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group; Sardar Haranjit Singh, Joint Managing Director, JIS Group; Sardar Amrik Singh, Deputy Managing Director, Swami Suparnanada Ji Maharaj and Sardar Harjot Singh, Director, JIS Group.

With participation from 39 institutions offering 185 programmes across diverse disciplines, the JIS Education Expo 2026 presented a holistic overview of academic opportunities spanning diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and professional education. Dedicated institutional pavilions enabled students and guardians to interact directly with academic representatives, career counsellors, faculty members and admission teams, to gain detailed insights into courses, career prospects, industry relevance, and emerging educational trends.

One of the major highlights of the inaugural day was the felicitation of meritorious students of Class X and Class XII from various schools of West Bengal. The ceremony celebrated academic excellence and recognised the hard work, perseverance, and achievements of the young scholars who excelled in their board examinations. The initiative served as an inspiration for aspiring students and reinforced the importance of dedication and academic pursuit.

The JIS Education Expo 2026 also featured free personalised counselling sessions, allowing students and parents to seek expert guidance on career planning, programme selection, admissions, scholarships, skill development, and future employment opportunities. These interactive engagements provided valuable clarity to students navigating an increasingly dynamic and competitive educational landscape.

Designed as a one-stop destination for educational guidance and academic discovery, JIS Education Expo 2026 reflects the JIS Group’s continued commitment towards nurturing talent, promoting innovation, and creating pathways for students to excel in an evolving global environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “At JIS Group, we believe that education is not merely about acquiring degrees; it is about discovering one’s potential and preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow. Through JIS Education Expo 2026, we aim to create a platform where students can explore possibilities, receive meaningful guidance, and make informed decisions that shape their future. Our endeavour is to empower every learner with knowledge, confidence, and the right direction to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”