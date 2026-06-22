The Times of Bengal

Monsoon delayed? When will the rainy season reach Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? IMD says monsoon yet to reach central India

Posted on by admintob


The monsoon has still not covered parts of the country, including Mumbai, where it normally arrives by June 8.






monsoon

Monsoon delayed? When will the rainy season reach Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? IMD says monsoon yet to reach central India | Image: ANI


Monsoon Delayed? Monsoon hit Kerala on June 4th, and pre-monsoon activities started in several parts of India. However, the onset of the rainy season in North India, especially in Delhi, is expected to be delayed. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is advancing slowly and has still not reached some parts of the country, including Mumbai. Usually, monsoon activities begin in India’s commercial capital by June 8. The weather experts stated that the recent rain and thundershowers – which are expected in the coming days – are not part of monsoon activities. These showers are instead an outcome of fresh Western Disturbances which are affecting the region.


Read more:
Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Rain and thunderstorms likely in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, IMD issues alert



Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *