Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar pre wedding festivities begin Arjun Janhvi Shanaya Kapoor join the celebrations See Pics

he Kapoor family is in celebration mode as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar kick off their pre-wedding festivities. From Arjun Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, several family members joined the joyful occasion ahead of the couple’s big day.





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Wedding season has arrived for the Kapoor family, and the celebrations have already begun on a heartwarming note. Anshula Kapoor and her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar recently kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with an intimate gathering attended by close family and friends. The celebrations brought together some of the most popular members of the Kapoor clan, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. While the event was kept relatively private, glimpses from the gathering have quickly found their way online, leaving fans excited about the upcoming wedding festivities.

Kapoor family at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding celebrations

The pre-wedding festivities saw several members of the Kapoor family gathering to celebrate the couple’s new chapter on June 21, 2026, Sunday. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor along with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor joined the festivities. Anshula was seen wearing gold, heavily embroidered lehenga with a colourful Phulkari dupatta along with heavy jewellery.

In the pictures shared by Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and other friends, the couple can be seen seeking blessings at the Mata Ki Chowki and performing traditional rituals. Photos from the festivities showcased the family enjoying quality time together as preparations for the wedding continue. Reports suggest that the celebrations were designed to be intimate, with loved ones coming together to mark the special occasion.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s relationship timeline

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s love story began in 2022 when they met on a dating app and formed an instant connection. Anshula officially confirmed their relationship by sharing their first picture together on social media in 2023 and continued dating for nearly three years. In July 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula at New York City’s Central Park, and she announced their engagement soon after. The couple later celebrated their union with a traditional Gor Dhana ceremony in October 2025, attended by family members and close friends.

Now in June 2026, Anshula and Rohan have officially begin their pre-wedding festivities ahead of their wedding celebrations. Over time, Anshula has shared glimpses of their bond on social media, giving fans a peek into their relationship.