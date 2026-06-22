Mumbai pre-monsoon Big Update: City receives heavy rains, BMC issues alert after IMD's downpour forecast; Pune, Nagpur, Nashik likely to...

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an orange warning for Mumbai on Monday. Along with this, the BMC has also forecast gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the next three hours.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-pre-monsoon-weather-maharashtra-weather-update-palghar-thane-raigad-ratnagiri-sindhudurg-pune-beed-latur-dharashiv-8453636/ Copy









Mumbai Monsoon Update





New Delhi: Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, bringing major relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions. It is important to note that this downpour in the city comes as monsoon showers in Maharashtra are set to start late. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall activity from Monday and said the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 23.

Civic officials have told news agency PTI that some areas of Mumbai recorded intense showers in just one hour. The city began seeing rainfall on Sunday, with overcast skies and a cool breeze making the morning pleasant across the metropolis.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Rain and thunderstorms likely in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, IMD issues alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for the next three days, forecasting moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are some of the important details

Heavy rains are expected in Pune and Pune Ghatmatha areas of western Maharashtra on Monday

Pre-monsoon rains already made a strong presence in Pune on Sunday.

Monsoon is expected to hit the entire western Maharashtra in the next few hours

A yellow alert has been forecast for thunderstorms in the districts of Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur.

Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.

In such an environment, there is a high possibility of the monsoon becoming active from June 25.

Light to moderate rains and thunderstorms are expected in Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts of Marathwada region.

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

Light rains are expected in Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts.

BMC issues orange alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an orange warning for Mumbai on Monday. Along with this, the BMC has also forecast gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the next three hours.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rain spells, while several parts of Mumbai, including Bandra East, witnessed pre-monsoon showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms on Monday morning. The rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some areas.