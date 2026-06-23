Rajdhani, Shatabdi express free meal rule: How can Railway passengers get free breakfast, lunch or dinner; check IRCTC rule

When premium trains like Rajdhani or Shatabdi run hours late, specific passenger rights trigger complimentary meals and easy cancellation refunds.





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Rajdhani, Shatabdi express free meal rule (AI image)





Rajdhani, Shatabdi express Free meal: Imagine sitting at a railway station for hours, watching the electronic board flash a massive delay for your train. It is a common frustration for travelers across India, but many do not know that a long wait actually triggers specific passenger rights. However, we have an update for you if have been affected by the delay of trains. If you are traveling on premium networks like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, or Duronto, the railway must feed you for free when delays cross a specific time limit.

How can you get Rajdhani, Shatabdi express Free meal?

The exact food depends on the clock. You might get morning tea, breakfast, afternoon snacks, or a full dinner. The catering teams hand out items ranging from simple coffee and biscuits to bread with butter and fruit juices. For main meals, they serve up comforting plates of rice with dal, chole, or rajma, or hot puris with mixed vegetables.

Also read: IRCTC big update: Indian Railways achieves new record in online ticket booking, halts 3 crore suspicious IDs in 2025-26

The backup plan gets even better if you decide to abandon the trip completely. When a train runs over three hours late or shifts to a completely different route, you can cancel the ticket for a refund. If you bought the ticket online, the cash goes right back into your bank account. For paper tickets bought at a window, you just have to hand them back at a station counter to get your money.

Also read: No need to chase the TTE to find an empty seat on the train anymore, THIS IRCTC feature will find out automatically | Check process

IRCTC delivers 58 crore meals a year, handles 18 lakh daily tickets

In another update, State-owned Navratna PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has expanded its digital and AI-driven operations across catering, ticketing and passenger services, handling massive passenger volumes and strengthening automation across key railway functions.

The PSU manages catering services in more than 1,400 trains, including premium services such as Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Tejas Express and Gatiman Express, as per data. On an annual basis, the company serves nearly 58 crore meals across the Indian Railways network.

Its e-catering service, operational at more than 425 stations, recorded average daily orders of over 1.20 lakh in 2025-26, with a peak of around 1.84 lakh meals booked in a single day on October 18, 2025.