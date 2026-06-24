Lesser-Known facts about Ketan Agarwal: The young, successful businessman allegedly murdered by his fiancée and her lover in Pune

Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Singh Gill, said on Tuesday that the circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious, which prompted the police to investigate the case thoroughly.





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Lesser-Known facts about Ketan Agarwal





New Delhi: Ketan Agarwal, a bright young 26-year-old Pune businessman, who died while on a trek was allegedly pushed into a gorge by his fiancée and her lover. The police have said that both have been arrested for pushing real estate firm director Ketan Agarwal into the gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune city on June 18. The accused duo was produced in a court in Maval taluka in Pune district on Tuesday, which remanded them in police custody till June 29.

Earlier, it was presumed that Ketan, who succumbed to his injuries, accidentally fell into the gorge while taking photos, police said. Ketan went trekking to Lohagad with his fiancée Siya Goyal on June 18 to celebrate her birthday. The couple was set to marry in November, police said. The families had reportedly booked a palace in Rajasthan for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests.

Siya initially told the police that Ketan slipped and fell into the gorge while posing for photos. A rescue team retrieved his body after a three-hour operation. Police on Tuesday said that Siya and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary (22) pushed Ketan to his death and tried to pass it off as an accident. It was initially believed to be a case of an accidental fall, but the investigation pointed to a murder conspiracy, police said.

Who was Ketan Agarwal?

Ketan is a resident of Gahunje in Pune district and director as well as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of a family-run real estate business, Success Group

Ketan held a Master of Science degree in Entrepreneurship from Babson F W Olin Graduate School of Business.

He also held a BBA degree from Symbiosis University, as per the report.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Ketan was committed to sustainability and innovation.

He focused on projects aimed at fostering economic growth while also contributing to a greener future.

Ketan was engaged to Siya Goyal and the two were scheduled to marry later this year.

Families on both sides had made extensive wedding preparations, including booking a palace in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, reportedly at a cost of Rs 17 crore, the report said.

Two private planes had also been arranged to fly in guests.

How did Ketan die?

Ketan Agarwal fell nearly 400 feet into the gorge while taking photographs amid strong winds at the fort, police had said. An accidental death report was registered after Siya told the Lonavala rural police that Ketan slipped and fell while the couple was on an outing at the hill fort.

Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Singh Gill, said on Tuesday that the circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious, which prompted the police to investigate the case thoroughly.

“Our teams examined multiple angles, including financial disputes and personal relationships. During the probe, police found that Siya was in a relationship with Chaudhary, a resident of Kondhwa in Pune,” he said.

The investigation showed that Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan and considered him an obstacle to her relationship with Chaudhary, police said.

The two allegedly conspired to eliminate Ketan, and as part of the plan, Siya took him to Lohagad fort under the pretext of an outing, while Chaudhary was called to the spot later, police said. The duo then allegedly pushed Ketan off the fort, leading to his death, they said.

Based on suspicion, the local crime branch took Chaudhary into custody. During interrogation, it emerged that since Ketan was becoming an obstacle in Chaudhary’s relationship with Siya, they plotted to eliminate him.

“Our investigation found that Chaudhary had reached the fort before the couple arrived. He subsequently followed them to an isolated spot, where he and Siya allegedly pushed Ketan Agarwal into the valley, resulting in his death,” Gill said.

Siya was also arrested based on Chaudhary’s interrogation, police said.