Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection: How strong word-of-mouth turned Imtiaz Ali’s slow starter into a fan favourite; earns Rs...

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: Imtiaz Ali’s romantic dramahas already become an example of how audience love and strong word-of-mouth can change a film’s journey.





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Main Vaapas Aaunga (PC- YouTube)





Not every film wins the audience on Day 1, and Main Vaapas Aaunga is proving exactly that. While the Imtiaz Ali directorial had a modest start at the box office and did not create the usual opening weekend frenzy, the film slowly found its audience and has now emerged as one of the most talked-about theatrical successes of recent times. Since its release on June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga has grown steadily through word-of-mouth. Viewers who watched the film began recommending it to others, social media conversations picked up, and theatres gradually started filling up. The response became so strong that shows were added in several cities, with many screenings running houseful.

What makes the film’s journey more interesting is that it reflects the kind of cinema Imtiaz Ali is known for – emotional, layered storytelling that may not connect instantly with everyone but often finds loyal audiences over time. Many viewers have described the film as an experience that stays with them even after leaving the theatre.

The film has connected with different generations in different ways. Older audiences who lived through or grew up hearing stories from the aftermath of Partition found emotional resonance in its themes, while younger viewers connected with the story through the lens of modern relationships, identity, and belonging.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

After a quiet opening weekend, the film started showing unusual box office trends. It held strongly during weekdays and even recorded growth in collections during its second week – something rarely seen. According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned Rs 3.57 crore on Tuesday (June 23), improving from the previous day’s collections despite competition from new releases including Cocktail 2.

One of the biggest surprises came when the film witnessed a massive 130 per cent jump on its second Saturday compared to its second Friday collections. The film’s India net collection currently stands at Rs 29.85 crore, while worldwide earnings have touched around Rs 48.14 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga’s compitition is with…

Released alongside films such as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Governor, and Disclosure Day, Main Vaapas Aaunga managed to stand out largely because of audience support rather than opening-day numbers.

According to reports, the film is made on an estimated budget of Rs 70 crore. If the current momentum continues, the film could recover its cost in the coming days. Whether it eventually enters the profit zone remains to be seen, but for now, Main Vaapas Aaunga has already become an example of how audience love and strong word-of-mouth can change a film’s journey.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The performances of Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh have also received appreciation from viewers and contributed to the film’s growing popularity. The movie also stars Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in supporting roles.

The movie directed by Imtiaz Ali, has become a conversation between generations. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the Main Vaapas Aunga is ostensibly a love story. But as audiences have discovered, it is also a story about memory, displacement, longing, and the things people carry with them long after borders are drawn. The movie has become one of those rare films that means different things to different people, while remaining deeply personal to all of them.