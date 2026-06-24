Love and War: Bad news for Sanjay Leela Bhansali after crew member’s death, AICWA seeks FIR, compensation of Rs 1 crore

A tragic incident on set of Love and War has led to renewed scrutiny of workplace safety in Bollywood. Following death of crew member, AICWA has called for legal action and financial support for the victim’s family, intensifying attention on the production.





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AICWA Seeks FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali (PC: Twitter)





A tragic incident on the set of Love and War has sparked fresh concerns about worker safety in the film industry. The death of a crew member during the ongoing shoot has now led to serious demands from a leading workers’ body, putting ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the production under public scrutiny. As questions grow over workplace conditions on large film sets, the incident has reignited discussions about accountability, safety compliance and the protection of workers who operate behind the scenes. The matter has also drawn attention because of the scale of the production and the prominent names associated with the project.

What happened on the Love and War set?

The controversy began after crew member Chandradhari Singh Yadav lost his life during the shooting of Love and War in Mumbai on June 17, 2026. Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded immediate action.

In its communication, the association requested the registration of an FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with the concerned production house and any individuals found responsible during the investigation. AICWA also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased worker’s family and called for an independent high-level inquiry into the incident.

AICWA raises questions over safety measures

According to AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the unfortunate death has highlighted serious concerns regarding workplace safety standards on film sets. The association alleged that mandatory safety protocols were not properly followed despite Love and War being a major production featuring stars Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. It stated that strict implementation of safety measures could possibly have prevented the tragedy.

AICWA has also pointed out that Chandradhari Singh Yadav was the sole earning member of his family. He is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. The association stated that his death has left the family facing severe emotional and financial difficulties. In addition to the compensation demand, it requested suitable employment opportunities or financial assistance for his widow. AICWA also urged authorities to ensure long-term support for the upbringing education welfare and future security of his two daughters until they become financially independent.

The early history of tragic incidents on set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali films

The association also referred to earlier incidents allegedly linked to Bhansali’s film productions. According to the letter, worker Dindayal Yadav lost his life during the production of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Devdas between 2000 and 2001 while another worker reportedly suffered serious injuries. It further claimed that worker Subhash Morkar also died during the same production period.

The letter additionally mentioned the reported death of 34-year-old worker Mukesh Dakiya during the production of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat. AICWA argued that the latest incident involving Chandradhari Singh Yadav is part of a larger pattern that requires thorough examination.