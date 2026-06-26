FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt and Iran meet in much-anticipated clash at Seattle

Egypt faces Iran at Seattle Stadium in a highly anticipated final Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both teams enter the fixture undefeated, making this a straight shootout for a place in the round of 32. The match will also controversially feature the LGBTQ+ flag inside the pitch before the start of the match.

Both Egypt and Iran will be looking to join the other 9 teams in the next stage which will start from Monday, June 29 with a clash between South Africa and co-hosts Canada.

Egypt started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium before securing a convincing 3-1 victory over New Zealand in their second match. Captain Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Zico, and Trezeguet have provided the goals for the Pharaohs so far.

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Iran, on the other hand, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their tournament opener, thanks to goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi. They followed that up with a disciplined defensive performance to secure a 0-0 draw against Belgium, keeping them firmly in contention.

How can both qualify for round of 32?

Egypt sits in a comfortable position at the top of Group G with four points. To qualify for the Round of 32, Egypt only needs a draw against Iran. A win would guarantee them the top spot in the group. Even a narrow defeat might see them through, depending on the result of the Belgium vs New Zealand match.

Iran has two points from their two draws. Their task is simple: a victory over Egypt guarantees automated qualification into the knockout rounds and would see them leapfrog Egypt in the standings.

If Iran draws, they will have to rely on New Zealand holding or beating Belgium, or hope to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. A loss would leave them vulnerable to elimination depending on goal differences.