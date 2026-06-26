Notes From The Last Row Twitter review Choi Hyun wook dark psychopath role steals Netizens say Every episode is full of twists

Netflix’s latest Korean drama, Notes From The Last Row, has made a strong first impression on fans. This suspense psychological K-drama is based on the Spanish play El chico de la última fila by Juan Mayorga.





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Notes From The Last Row(PC: Netflix)





Every week, a new Korean drama finds its way onto viewers’ watchlists, but only a few manage to create instant buzz online. Notes From The Last Row appears to be one of those rare releases for this June month. Starring veteran actor Choi Min-sik alongside Choi Hyun-wook, the psychological thriller premiered on Netflix today and quickly became one of the trending topics on social media. Rather than relying on fast-paced action or romance, this Korean drama draws viewers into a tense and obsessed relationship between a failed literature professor and a mysterious student. If you’re wondering whether this new K-drama deserves a place on your watchlist, here’s a look at the early Twitter reactions of Notes From The Last Row:

Notes From The Last Row Twitter reactions

The first reactions for Notes From The Last Row on X have been largely positive, with many viewers calling the series one of Netflix’s strongest psychological thrillers of the year. Choi Min-sik’s performance has received widespread praise, with fans saying he perfectly captures the frustration, obsession, and emotional conflict of a professor whose life changes after meeting an unusually talented student.

Choi Hyun-wook has also impressed viewers, with many describing his character as mysterious and a crazy psychopath villain. Viewers described the drama as darker than expected and praised its tense and addictive plot.

“Since he can’t do anything about that feeling, he’s letting it out through writing.” only MINUTES into the drama #NotesFromTheLastRow and im already ✨INVESTED✨dayummm pic.twitter.com/kihLk3NCaO — tia. (@dualitystan_) June 26, 2026

The ending of episode 1, Choi Minsik absolutely kills it with his acting. The fact that a professor actually stole another professor’s exam paper just because his student asked him to And he’s so thrilled after he pulled it off lol. Lee Kang is really playing his professor… pic.twitter.com/MyaXkEWWcD — ً (@3360s_) June 26, 2026

#NotesFromTheLastRow this show giving me an adrenaline rush holy shit I love it I love it I love it — Nocas IS SEEING BANGTWICE (@Nocasutv2) June 26, 2026

is there any genre this freakin talented young man can’t pull so effortlessly??? HYUNWOOK’S RANGE IS INSANE LIKE CASTING DIRECTORS CAST HIM IN A GRUESOME PSYCHOPATH VILLAIN ROLE ASAP. MAKE IT HAPPEN LIKE JUST LOOK AT THOSE GODDAMN EYES#NotesFromTheLastRow pic.twitter.com/lK3QWrhWuJ — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) June 26, 2026

#NotesFromTheLastRow SPOILERS !!!!!!! HOLY SHITTTTTT HYUNWOOK WOULD MAKE A CRAZY ASS VILLIAN?????? pic.twitter.com/34aD8hyIz1 — wes (@jihooncoded) June 26, 2026

How could they even ignore this boy’s acting? He truly is the best #NotesFromTheLastRow #ChoiHyunwook pic.twitter.com/mkwx2s0l62 — liza (@linadj485468) June 26, 2026

#NotesfromtheLastRowEP1

A university professor turned thief, smiling after stealing exam questions for his student. Pure psychological horror and unhinged main character energy. He knows it’s crazy, but the toxic thrill is too addictive. ♟️ #NotesfromtheLastRow #ChoiMinSik… pic.twitter.com/HAN22prWEn — du (@daumm92) June 26, 2026

Notes From The Last Row plot

Notes From The Last Row follows a literature professor and failed novelist who has struggled with creative frustration for years. His routine changes when he discovers the remarkable writing talent of an engineering student who always sits in the last row of his classroom. As the professor begins mentoring the gifted student through private writing sessions, admiration slowly turns into obsession.

The line between fiction and reality becomes increasingly blurred, creating a psychological battle that affects everyone around them. Based on the acclaimed Spanish play El chico de la última fila by Juan Mayorga, the K-drama explores ambition, manipulation and the cost of creative genius.

Where to watch Notes From The Last Row on OTT?

Korean drama Notes From The Last Row is streaming exclusively on Netflix from June 26, 2026. It consists of six episodes, each running for approximately one hour, making it an ideal weekend binge.

If you enjoy slow-burning thrillers that focus on character psychology rather than action, Notes From The Last Row could be your next binge-worthy watch.