Accused Siya Goyal claimed that she expressed to her fiance Ketan Agarwal that she did not want to marry him, but he was not ready to call off the wedding and said that she would ‘not be able to escape’ the marriage, even if she tried to run away.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/ketan-agarwal-murder-siya-goyal-makes-big-claim-says-fiance-said-cant-escape-marriage-because-his-family-chetan-choudhary-8457954/ Copy









Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya makes big claim, says fiance said can’t escape marriage because his family…. | Image: AI





Ketan Agarwal Murder: In the latest development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Siya Goyal, who allegedly killed her fiance with her lover, claimed that she did not want to marry him and that Ketan was the one who was not ready to call off the wedding. Siya said that when she told Ketan that she did not want this marriage to happen, he allegedly said his family was ‘influential and wealthy’ and that she would ‘not be able to escape’ it. She further alleged that her fiance claimed she would be unable to avoid the marriage even if she tried to run away.

Siya Goyal allegedly murdered fiance Ketan Agarwal, with her lover at Pune’s Lohagad Fort.

Goyal told the investigators that she was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, NDTV reported citing sources. However, the accused woman’s claim remains subject to judicial scrutiny.

Grand Wedding Planned For November

In February, Siya and Ketan announced their engagement and planned a grand wedding in November. The lavish marriage ceremony involved private jets and a palace. Both families spent Rs 17 crore to book a palace in Jaipur and arrange two private planes for their guests.

Alleged Murder Plot Unfolded

However, Siya had other plans. She, along with her lover, allegedly killed Ketan by pushing him into a valley at Lohagad Fort. On June 14, she allegedly tried to kill Ketan by pushing him off the fort but he survived by grabbing a bush. She immediately created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and hugging him. To continue the same plan, she convinced Ketan to go to the fort again and called her lover for assistance. The pair then allegedly pushed the victim into the gorge.

According to investigators, both accused had also prepared a “Plan C” if their plan to push Ketan into the gorge failed.

How The Murder Came To Light

Initially, the victim’s death was believed to be an accident in which he fell into the gorge while taking photos. Police also registered an accidental death report after Siya told police that Ketan had slipped and fallen. However, investigators grew suspicious as Siya showed no sadness in her behaviour.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Siya and Chetan had exchanged 2,004 phone calls over the last seven months. Their relationship started last year in November when Siya and Ketan’s families were moving ahead with wedding preparations.

After collecting evidence, cops arrested Siya and her lover Chetan, and she confessed to the crime.