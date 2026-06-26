Tamil Nadu CM Vijay skips Khushbu Sundar’s daughter Avantika’s wedding while Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi and others grace the event- Watch Video

Avantika Sundar’s wedding turned into a star-studded affair as several popular celebrities marked their presence. Check out who attended the grand celebration and watch the viral videos from the event.





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Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding turns star-studded (PC: Twitter)







Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C celebrated a special family milestone as their elder daughter Avantika Sundar tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in a grand wedding ceremony held at a luxury resort in Goa. The lavish celebration turned into one of the biggest celebrity gatherings in South Indian cinema with several leading stars arriving to bless the newlyweds. However, one absence caught the attention of fans online. Although Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had been personally invited before the wedding, he was not seen at the ceremony, leading to discussions across social media after videos from the event surfaced online.

Star-studded wedding attracts South and Bollywood celebrities

The wedding witnessed the presence of several prominent names from the South film industry. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Amala Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations. Their arrival added glamour to the event as videos and pictures from the wedding quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The guest list also included Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. Dressed in traditional South Indian attire, including a veshti and a mundu, both actors impressed fans with their elegant appearance. Their interactions with guests and warm presence at the ceremony became one of the highlights shared widely online.

See viral video of Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati with Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor here

Class 80’s Stars….

Legends in Single Frame At #Khushboo ‘s daughter in Goa. pic.twitter.com/LyPBVUor1H — Telugu Bit (@Telugubit) June 25, 2026

Trisha’s appearance grabs attention

Among the many viral moments from the wedding, one video featuring Trisha Krishnan received special attention. The actress was seen sitting in the front row alongside Chiranjeevi and his wife while engaging in a cheerful conversation before the wedding rituals began. The clip quickly spread across social media with fans appreciating the reunion of popular stars at the family celebration.

At the same time, many users noticed that Vijay was not present despite receiving a personal invitation earlier. His absence became a talking point online as fans discussed possible reasons, although no official explanation has been shared.

Vijay was personally invited before the wedding

Before the wedding celebrations, Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C travelled to New Delhi where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally invite him to the wedding. Khushbu later shared photographs from the meeting and thanked the Prime Minister for his blessings and warm wishes for the couple. The family also visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at his Chennai residence to extend the wedding invitation personally. Although the invitation was accepted, Vijay did not attend the Goa ceremony, making his absence one of the most discussed aspects of the event.

A special occasion for the Sundar family

Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C have been one of the well-known couples in the South film industry since their marriage in 2000. They are parents to two daughters, Avantika and Anandita. Avantika’s wedding marked an emotional and joyful occasion for the family, with friends from the film fraternity coming together to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

The wedding beautifully blended traditional South Indian customs with a luxurious destination setting, creating memorable moments that continue to trend across social media through photos and videos shared by guests.