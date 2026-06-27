Maa Inti Bangaaram 2 confirmed Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raj Nidimoru make it official at success event Watch viral video

Fans of Maa Inti Bangaaram have another reason to celebrate. Director-writer Raj Nidimoru has officially confirmed that a sequel is in the works. With Samantha Ruth Prabhu expected to reprise her role, excitement for the next chapter is already high.





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Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru at Maa Inti Bangaaram success meet (PC: Twitter)





The celebrations for Maa Inti Bangaaram have become even bigger. Just days after the film emerged as a major box office success, the makers surprised fans with the announcement they had been hoping for. During the film’s success event in Vizag, writer and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru confirmed that Maa Inti Bangaaram 2 is officially in development. The announcement comes at a time when the film continues to perform strongly in cinemas and receive praise for its emotional storytelling and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance. While the first film is still enjoying a successful theatrical run, here’s what Raj Nidimoru has shared about Maa Inti Bangaaram 2.

Raj Nidimoru officially announces Maa Inti Bangaaram 2

Speaking at the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Raj Nidimoru confirmed that the sequel is happening and assured fans that the second installment would be “double the fun and excitement”. He said in Telugu, “I already have an idea in my mind. The same team will work on it. For the first time, I am inspired to make another part. It will have double the fun and double the excitement. I will come back and tell you more about it later.” His announcement was met with applause, as audiences welcomed the news of the film’s return. Production company Tralala Moving Pictures also shared an official announcement video with caption, “#MaaIntiBangaaram SEQUEL ANNOUNCED at the Success Meet in Vizag.”

Watch video here

While the makers did not reveal the storyline or a release timeline, the sequel’s confirmation makes it clear that they see more scope to continue the characters and journey introduced in the first film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to headline the sequel once again, continuing her association with one of this year biggest Telugu hits.

Fans reaction to Maa Inti Bangaaram’s sequel announcement

The original Maa Inti Bangaaram struck a chord with audiences through its blend of family emotions, humour, and heartfelt storytelling. Samantha’s performance received widespread appreciation, while the film’s positive word of mouth helped it sustain a strong run after release. One of the fans commented on Instagram, “Yes please Raj garu. We need part 2 @samantharuthprabhuofficial”, another wrote, “of course we are waiting”, another fan wrote, “Waiting for part 2 … Love you Sam”, another Instagram user commented, “Part 2 is coming in 2 years.” With the film finding huge success and love across family audiences, expectations for the sequel are naturally high.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

The sequel announcement comes as Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its impressive run at the ticket windows. By the end of Day 8, the film had crossed Rs 40 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stood at around Rs 65 crore, according to Sacnilk. A strong second weekend is expected to push the collections even higher.

Although details about Maa Inti Bangaaram’s sequel remain under wraps, fans are eager to see what comes next.