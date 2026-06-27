Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj dies at 73; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces state honours

Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay announces state honours funeral for filmmaker K Bhagyaraj who died suffering a heart attack.





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K Bhagyaraj (PC -Instagram)





Popular Tamil actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 73 years old. His death was confirmed by Apollo Hospital. Bhagyaraj remained active in public life until his final days and had recently attended actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding in Goa, making the news of his sudden passing even more shocking for fans and the film industry.

Following the news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed grief and called Bhagyaraj’s death an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema. He announced that the veteran filmmaker’s final rites would be conducted with full state honours. In his condolence message, CM Vijay remembered Bhagyaraj as a multi-talented personality who made a lasting contribution to cinema as a director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer. He said, “The passing of K. Bhagyaraj, an eminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer who left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema through his multifaceted talents, has caused me profound shock and deep sorrow.”



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Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj dies at 73 due to heart attack



He praised Bhagyaraj’s unique storytelling style and said his films beautifully captured humour, family relationships and emotions rooted in everyday life. According to the Chief Minister, Bhagyaraj created stories that entertained audiences while also reflecting social values and humanity.

“I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film industry, and fans. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. In tribute to K. Bhagyaraj’s contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honors will be accorded to his final journey,” Vijay wrote.

Over a career spanning several decades, Bhagyaraj built a special place in Tamil cinema through films known for their strong writing, relatable characters and emotional storytelling. He directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 projects.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son and actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

His passing marks the end of an important chapter in Tamil cinema, while his films and contribution to storytelling continue to remain part of his legacy.