Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 17 years for Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, release date is...

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam (2016), starring Mohanlal.





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Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar (PC -Instagram)





One of the most-awaited films of 2026 has officially announced its release date. KVN Productions and Thespian Films have revealed that their upcoming thriller Haiwaan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, will arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 11, 2026. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who will share screen space after 17 years. Their last collaboration was Tashan (2008), and fans have long waited to see the duo return together.

Known for their effortless chemistry and strong screen presence, Akshay and Saif are now coming together for what promises to be an intense, edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is being described as a gripping story filled with suspense, drama and high-stakes moments. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the film is expected to present both actors in powerful and exciting new avatars.

Alongside Akshay and Saif, the film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles, adding further strength to the cast.

Check the announcement post:

With Priyadarshan directing and two major stars leading the project, Haiwaan is already shaping up to be one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

KVN Productions, the production house backing Haiwaan took to social media on Saturday to announce the release date. They shared a poster which read, “60 blockbusters. One master storyteller,” a reference to director Priyadarshan’s impressive career. “One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember. #Haiwaan – A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. In cinemas 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars,” read the caption. The film is also produced by Thespian Films.

Haiwaan is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam (2016), though with significant changes to both dialogue and screenplay, as told by the filmmaker. The original film featured Mohanlal as a visually impaired man who becomes the unlikely protector of a judge’s daughter. Recently, Priyadarshan confirmed that Mohanlal will appear in a cameo role in the film.