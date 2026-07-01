FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane moves past Pele in all time goalscoring record as England secure Round of 16 berth with emphatic 2-1 win over Congo

In the 2nd half, England completely turned the game around with a highly dominant performance. Managerial changes in tactics saw the team stretch the pitch wide, which quickly tired out the Congolese defense.

Harry Kane took control of the match, scoring 2 clinical goals which ruled the Congolese side out of the game. He scored his first by meeting a sharp cross from the wing with a powerful header into the bottom corner in the 75th minute before confirming his brace 11 minutes later from a precise low finish inside the box after a clever pass from Anthony Gordon.

With these two crucial strikes, Harry Kane moved past Brazil great Pele (11 gls) in the all-time World Cup goalscoring record list as the Englishman registered his 12th and 13th goal. England’s 2nd half resurgence ultimately proved too much for Congo who had famously held Portugal to a goalless draw in the group stages.

Who will England face in the Round of 16?

England has sealed a Round of 16 meeting with co-hosts Mexico on Monday, July 6 at the iconic Estadio Azteca in the Mexican capital.