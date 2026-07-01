WhatsApp username feature update: Is Modi government planning to send notice to Meta?

The Indian government is considering sending a formal notice to Meta over concerns that WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature could be misused for fraud and impersonation.





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WhatsApp update: In a significant development, the Indian government is reportedly preparing to issue an official notice to Meta over WhatsApp’s upcoming global username feature. Alarmed by potential misuse, officials have expressed serious concerns that the privacy-focused update could lead to widespread fraud and impersonation, mirroring issues currently faced by platforms like Telegram. The feature allows users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers, which government sources worry could complicate law enforcement tracking.

As per a report by IANS news agency, the messaging giants will be held strictly accountable if new updates inadvertently create loopholes for financial scams. The government emphasizes that platforms like WhatsApp must proactively ensure their products cannot be weaponized for disinformation or criminal impersonation.

Why have cyber-security experts warned of WhatsApp’s upcoming global username feature?

While this can protect user identity, cyber-security experts warn of risks like impersonation and scams, highlighting the necessity for robust anti-abuse measures to ensure safety of millions of users in India. WhatsApp has announced the rollout of usernames, allowing users of the instant messaging platform to communicate with family, friends, or businesses without sharing their phone numbers.

What is WhatsApp’s upcoming global username feature?

According to WhatsApp, users will soon be able to pick unique usernames, similar to those on social media platforms. Meta described the move as “designed to protect the privacy of your phone number,” adding that “people need to know your exact username to contact you.”

Also read: No need to share phone number for WhatsApp, app brings usernames to boost privacy | All details

Earlier, Telegram and Signal also allowed users to hide their phone numbers and use only a username for a very long time. However, the Indian laws require messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to link to a verified mobile number.

Also read: Historic development for India as CRED founder Kunal Shah to join as WhatsApp’s next global CEO

Under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) enforces strict SIM-binding mandates to combat digital fraud. Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo also expressed concerns about fake usernames that could resemble a well-known person or business. “In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp,” he posted on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)