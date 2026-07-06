Legendary former batter Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay shines with 67-ball 87 in India U-19’s 2nd youth ODI loss to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka U-19 defeated India U-19 by 8 wickets in the second Youth ODI in Hambantota to level the three-match series 1-1. Despite a brilliant knock from Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, the visitors could not defend their total.

Opting to bat first, India found themselves in trouble at 81 for four in the 19th over. However, wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid and Arjun Rajput rebuilt the innings. The duo put together a crucial 145-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Anvay played aggressively, hitting nine fours and a six to reach his maiden Youth ODI half-century off 47 balls.

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Rajput scored a steady 76 off 81 balls before being run out by a throw from Dimantha Mahavithana.

Anvay looked set for a century but was dismissed for 87 off 67 balls by left-arm pacer Gimhan Mendis, who starred for Sri Lanka with figures of five for 41. Following Anvay’s dismissal, India’s lower order collapsed, losing the final three wickets for 22 runs to finish on 285.

In reply, Sri Lankan opener Dimantha Mahavithana anchored the chase with a match-winning, unbeaten 155 off 153 balls. He shared two massive partnerships to take the game away from India. First, he put on 103 runs with Senuja Wekunagoda, who scored 60.

After Wekunagoda’s departure, Mahavithana added an unbeaten 163 runs for the third wicket with captain Vimath Dinsara, who remained not out on 56. Sri Lanka comfortably reached 291 for two in 48 overs to seal the victory.

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This result sets up an exciting series decider. India had won the opening match by 4 wickets, successfully chasing down 321 runs, a game where Anvay was dismissed for just 14.

Anvay is a highly talented wicket-keeper batsman who has immense potential to reach to the summit of Indian cricket. He has also previously represented the Indian U-18 team.