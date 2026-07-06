Sunita Ahuja cries after not eating Lock Upp food, says soup tastes like cows piss: Govinda mana kar raha tha

Lock Upp: Sunita Ahuja refuses to eat food inside the reality show, breaks down in tears, saying ‘Govinda mana kar raha tha mat ja’.





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Sunita Ahuja (PC-Netflix)





Sunita Ahuja had an emotional breakdown on Lock Upp, leaving fellow contestants worried after she refused to eat and repeatedly expressed her desire to quit the reality show. Upset over the food served inside the house, she alleged that the contestants were not being treated properly and even revealed that her husband, actor Govinda, had advised her against participating in the show. The drama began when Sunita refused to eat the food provided in the house and lashed out at the makers. She also urged the other contestants to support her, claiming the meals were not fit to eat. “We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like cow’s piss. Added with some ***t too,” she said.

After spending the night without eating, Sunita broke down the following morning and insisted that she wanted to leave the show immediately. “Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn’t mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done. Mere ko Chi Chi mana kar raha tha — mat ja, mat ja… Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main (whenever I have not listened to Govinda, I have suffered, he told me don’t go). I don’t even want to stay here,” she said.

Later, the makers announced a task where contestants had to answer simple questions to earn breakfast. However, Sunita refused to participate, making it clear that she no longer wished to continue on the show.

She was seen breaking down in tears as fellow contestant Ram Kapoor, who had also skipped dinner, tried to console her. Sunita even refused breakfast, saying she would rather fall sick if that was the only way she could leave the house. “Do they think we are trash?” she asked.

Sunita later spoke to host Riteish Deshmukh and once again expressed her desire to quit Lock Upp. Riteish listened to her concerns and assured her that he would look into the matter.

Before entering the reality show, Sunita had spoken about why she agreed to be a contestant. In an interview with IANS, she had said, “I said yes to the show because of Netflix and Ektaa. I love Ektaa, and I know she is a very big fan of mine, and I am a very big fan of Netflix. I know myself. I think I will be friends with everyone, especially with those who are honest, because I am very honest. I know I will be the senior-most contestant. The show is about Sach Ya Sazaa. Jo sach nahi bolega, usse saza toh milegi.”

Sunita Ahuja has frequently been in the news over the past year for speaking openly about her personal life and marriage to Govinda. She has made several revelations about their relationship, including alleging that the actor had an extramarital affair.