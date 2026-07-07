Gauahar Khan supports husband Zaid Darbar after laughing on ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon you like all my things joke

Allaince: Gauahar Khan defended her husband, Zaid Darbar, after he was trolled over his reaction to a viral comment made by her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon. Check the viral post.





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Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan





Actor Kushal Tandon and choreographer-content creator Zaid Darbar are currently contestants on Kunal Kemmu’s reality show Alliance. A clip from the latest episode has gone viral, in which Kushal seemingly made a light-hearted reference to his past relationship with Gauahar Khan during a conversation with Zaid. Many viewers interpreted it as an indirect jibe at Gauahar. The remark did not go down well with social media users, who criticised Kushal, while some also called out Zaid for not standing up for his wife. While speaking to Mini Mathur in the gym area, Tandon claimed that he had scored a “big victory” over Darbar the previous night. When Mini asked what he meant, Zaid explained that he had borrowed a cigarette from Kushal because the ones he had were not good. Responding with a joke, Kushal said, “Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai. (You like all my things).”

Many viewers interpreted the remark as an indirect reference to Gauahar Khan, whom Kushal had dated in the past. Mini Mathur appeared taken aback by Kushal’s remark, while Arslan Goni, Kushal’s partner on the show, quickly stepped in and urged both Kushal and Zaid not to make such comments on national television. Defending himself, Kushal simply responded, “It’s just a joke.”

The clip soon went viral on social media, with many viewers assuming that Kushal’s joke was aimed at Gauahar Khan. The remark drew sharp criticism online. One user wrote, “This is truly shameful for these men! Comparing the mother of their children to anything. So disgusting!” Another commented, “I think Gauhar’s husband was completely wrong. What a weak-hearted person. How could he joke about his own wife like that?” A third user wrote, “The way Zaid is talking is even more disgusting.”

Another user commented, “Very disgusting. Girls, stay away from such guys.” Another wrote, “As a husband, how is he putting up with all this?” Many others also praised Arslan Goni for stepping in and stopping the conversation instead of laughing it off as a joke.

Gauahar Khan reacted to the trolls

Reacting to the video and trolls, Gauahar Khan added, “Not every ignorant thing needs a knee jerk reaction. Only The wise know to do better.” She concluded her message by writing, “Proud of you @zaid_darbar.”

Watch the video from Alliance here:

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan met and fell in love during Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. However, the couple parted ways in 2014. Gauahar later got engaged to Zaid Darbar in 2020, and the two tied the knot in December that year. They welcomed their first son, Jehan, in 2023, followed by their second son, Zayn, in 2025.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality game show where loyalties can shift overnight and equations change without warning. Last week, two contestants exited the show. While Vansh Singh was eliminated by the Alliance, Ravi Kishan chose to leave voluntarily to fulfil his responsibilities as a Member of Parliament. Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, influencer Vriddhi Patwa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie entered the competition as new contestants. Alliance streams on Prime Video from Saturday to Thursday at 12 pm.