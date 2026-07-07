MS Dhoni turns 45: Why former CSK skipper made a 15000-feet jump to his aversion for mobile phone, check little known facts about ‘Thala’

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 45th birthday on Tuesday, July 7.





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Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. (Photo: IANS)





Former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 45th birthday on Tuesday, July 7. The legendary wicketkeeper led Team India to T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup titles in 2007 and 2011 and then also the 2013 Champions Trophy. He was also in charge of Chennai Super Kings team which won record 5 titles in the Indian Premier League.

The star cricketer from Ranchi in Jharkhand, made his international debut in 2004 and ended up with 17,266 in all formats of the game, 829 dismissals and 538 appearances for India. In 350 ODIs, Dhoni piled up 10,773 runs at an exceptional average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries, with a career-best score of an unbeaten 183. He remains India’s sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with Sachin Tendulkar at the pinnacle with 18,426 runs.

He was captain of India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110 and losing 74. Five games were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result with a winning percentage of 55.

In 98 T20 Internationals, Dhoni scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 126.13, registering two half-centuries with a highest score of 56. He led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41 matches, losing 28, with one tie and two no-results, for a win-percentage of 56.94.

In his Test career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests.

As a Test captain, Dhoni led India in 60 matches, winning 27, losing 18, and drawing 15, finishing with a win-percentage of 45.00. He led Team India to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings for the first time.

In his IPL career, Dhoni has piled up 5439 runs in 278 matches at an average of 38.3 with a strike-rate of 137.45 with 24 fifties. He was retained as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026 but didn’t play throughout the season due to injuries.

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8⃣2⃣9⃣ Intl Dismissals behind the stumps Winning Captain of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2011, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Happy Birthday to Former #TeamIndia Captain @msdhoni, an absolute icon of… pic.twitter.com/rsovep8gWI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2026

Here are some of the other little-known facts about MS Dhoni…

MS Dhoni hates using mobile phone

It is common knowledge that MS Dhoni doesn’t use a mobile phone regularly. He has been notoriously difficult to get in touch over the phone – whether it is BCCI, selectors or IPL officials trying to get in touch.

Dhoni had revealed during an event why he has aversion to mobile phones. “I try to star far away from technology and that’s why I don’t use phone much,” Dhoni had revealed at an event.

Why MS Dhoni made 15000 feet jump?

After winning the 2011 ODI World Cup, Dhoni was given the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by Indian Territorial Army. In 2015, Dhoni wanted to train with parachute regiment and earn his ‘para-wings’.

To complete this training, Dhoni jumped out of India Air Force’s AN-32 plane from a height of 15000 feet to complete parachute training.

MS Dhoni’s salary with Indian Railways

Former India skipper famously worked as a TTE with the Indian Railways before being picked to play in international cricket. He worked as a TTE at Kharagpur in West Bengal and reportedly for a salary of Rs 3000.

MS Dhoni’s love for ‘milk shakes’

When MS Dhoni turned up to play for Team India in international cricket, initially there was a rumour that he drank 4-5 litres of milk. But Dhoni later revealed that he never drank that much of milk ever. The Indian wicketkeeper said that he loved milk-shakes of all flavours. That’s why he used to drinks about 1 litre of milk-shakes everyday.