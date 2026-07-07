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The Odyssey early Twitter review Netizens describe Christopher Nolan film as Colossal achievement of scale check reactions

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Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey has finally screened for critics and members of the press, and the first reactions on social media are out. Here’s what viewers are saying about this movie.

Published: July 7, 2026, 2:38 PM IST






The Odyssey early Twitter review: Netizens describe Christopher Nolan's film as 'Colossal achievement of scale', check reactions

The Odyssey (PC: Twitter)


Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, and after its first screenings, social media is already buzzing with reactions. The Odyssey held its world premiere on July 6, 2026, at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square, ahead of its theatrical release on July 17, 2026. The filmmaker, known for delivering visually ambitious stories, has once again set expectations sky-high, with fans and critics sharing their first thoughts online. From breathtaking visuals to standout performances, people who saw this movie highlight that Christopher Nolan has delivered another cinematic spectacle. Of course, these are only first impressions, and audiences will get the final word when the film is released worldwide. Here’s a look at what people are saying about the star-studded movie The Odyssey on X (formerly known as Twitter).  

The Odyssey Twitter reactions 

The first wave of reactions on The Odyssey has been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling The Odyssey one of Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious films to date. Several critics described the film as “monumental” and “Colossal achievement of scale”, while others call it a “modern masterpiece” that deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. Many early viewers were particularly impressed by the film’s large-scale action sequences, stunning IMAX cinematography, and Ludwig Göransson’s powerful musical score. Some even suggested that Nolan has pushed the boundaries of epic filmmaking once again.  


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Matt Damon’s performance as Odysseus has received widespread praise, with some critics describing it as one of the finest performances of his career. Robert Pattinson has also emerged as an early favourite, earning appreciation for his commanding screen presence. Several social media users even predicted that the film could become a major awards contender later this year. The reactions have been largely positive.  

The Odyssey cast  

As expected from a Christopher Nolan production, The Odyssey boasts a stellar cast.  

  • Tom Holland (Telemachus) 
  • Anne Hathaway (Penelope) 
  • Robert Pattinson (Antinous) 
  • Lupita Nyong’o (Helen of Troy / Clytemnestra) 
  • Charlize Theron (Circe) 
  • Jon Bernthal (Menelaus) 
  • Benny Safdie (Agamemnon) 
  • John Leguizamo (Eumaeus) 

About The Odyssey

Directed and written by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s legendary Greek epic that follows Odysseus on his long and dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. The film has been shot entirely using IMAX cameras, making it one of Nolan’s most technically ambitious productions. Along the way, audiences can expect breathtaking locations, mythical creatures, intense battles and emotionally driven storytelling, all brought together with the director’s signature cinematic style.  

Whether The Odyssey lives up to the hype will ultimately be decided by audiences, but if the first Twitter reactions are any indication, Christopher Nolan may have another blockbuster on his hands this year.

 





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