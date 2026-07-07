Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 3rd T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in the playing XI





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-england-3rd-t20i-toss-update-ind-to-bowl-first-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-in-and-sanju-samson-out-8468072/ Copy









India’s captain Shreyas Iyer during the second T20 International match between India and England in the India tour of England 2026 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





India face England in the crucial third T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. With England leading the series 1-0, this match serves as a virtual must-win for Shreyas Iyer’s young Indian squad to prevent the hosts from taking an unassailable position ahead of the final two games.

The tour opener at Chester-le-Street ended in a frustrating rain-induced no result after India posted 189/7 in their 20 overs. The action then moved to Old Trafford for the second T20I, where England successfully chased down another target of 191 runs to seal a four-wicket victory.

Also Read: Bad news for Pakistan captain Shan Masood and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed after 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has…

For India, the biggest positive from Manchester was the fearless international debut of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma. However, England clinched the match with six balls to spare, driven by an exceptional all-round performance from Jacob Bethell, who smashed a match-winning 76 off 46 balls.

Heading into tonight’s clash, Trent Bridge is traditionally known as one of the highest-scoring venues in England, heavily favoring teams chasing under lights.

Harry Brook’s English side looks incredibly settled with explosive top-order firepower in Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Tom Banton, backed by a dangerous pace attack led by Jofra Archer.

Also Read: Why Sanju Samson has been dropped for India’s tour of Zimbabwe? Fresh report reveals real reason…

India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Toss update

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in Trent Bridge.

India Vs England, 3rd T20I Toss update: Playing XIs

England XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

When and where to watch?

The entire 5-match T20I series between India Vs England is being broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network across Television channels as well as the Sony LIV app and website.