Schools Closed in Belagavi tomorrow as heavy monsoon rains wreak havoc across Karnataka thunderstorm imd weather

Amid widespread rainfall across the district, Belagavi District Collector Mohammad Roshan has declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadis on Wednesday, July 8.





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Schools Closed in Belagavi tomorrow as heavy monsoon rains wreak havoc across Karnataka | Image: ANI





Schools Closed: The Belagavi district administration on Tuesday announced the closure of all Anganwadi centres, primary schools and high schools in Belagavi city, Nippani and Khanapur taluks for Wednesday, July 8 due to a heavy rainfall alert. District Collector Mohammad Roshan took the decision as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid continuous heavy rainfall.

For the last 34 days, rain has continued in the region, including Khanna pura and other Taluk in Belagavi District, which is causing tension to the low areas. That is why the district administration has decided to keep schools, including Anganwadi, closed for the safety of kids and students.

Authorities also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district as a precautionary measure for the safety of children.

Due to incessant rain across Hosanagar taluk, Tahsildar Bharat Raj has ordered a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, schools, and PU colleges. Educational institutions have been instructed to compensate for the last working days on upcoming holidays.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday has also been declared today for all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Sagar taluk of the Malnad region.

On the instructions of the Tahsildar, the Block Education Officer of Sagar issued the holiday order. Officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind student welfare, given the cold winds and heavy rain in and around Sagar taluk. They have also been directed to make up for the holiday in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in SN Nagar, Sagar, the roof of autorickshaw driver Manjunath’s house collapsed due to heavy rain. Fortunately, members of the family escaped unhurt. The family spent the night in fear amid rain and the risk of a short circuit.

The affected family has appealed to the government for assistance. They said they have applied for land documents under the 1986 DC order and, if the records are provided, the house can be repaired under the Awas Yojana. Alleging negligence by the City Municipal Council and the administration, the family has urged immediate intervention and a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is also currently witnessing a strong spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the ‘Orange Alert’ issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The Karnataka government has also announced work from home for all government employees. The disaster relief forces have been deployed in the affected areas for rescue operations. The CM also urged citizens to be cautious as the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

(with ANI inputs)