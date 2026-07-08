FIFA World Cup 2026: England players asked not to jump off hoardings to avoid fringe injuries after Jordan Henderson’s broken arm

Additionally, Jordan Henderson’s father made a confirmation yesterday that his son has totally smashed his left forearm





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File photo of Jordan Henderson. (Credits: IANS)





In the light of England midfielder Jordan Henderson’s fringe injury which led to a broken wrist, the English management has issued a strict warning to the entire squad, asking players to not jump or climb over stadium advertising hoardings during match celebrations.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel and the England Football Association want to prevent unnecessary injuries that could disrupt their on-going 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Tuchel expressed his deep frustration and mixed emotions after the Three Lions’ Round of 16 victory against co-hosts Mexico, which was instantly spoiled by a completely avoidable off-field accident.

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“It looks really bad. It’s a quite serious injury and it doesn’t fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital,” Tuchel told the media.

The management stressed that while celebrating with fans is an important part of the tournament experience, players’ safety must remain their first priority. And rightfully so, no team cannot afford to lose vital squad depth to fringe post-match antics, especially when a tournament like the FIFA World Cup enters its final knockout rounds.

Therefore, the backroom staff will actively monitor player behavior at the final whistle to make sure everyone stays safely on the pitch.

How Jordan Henderson broke his wrist?

The injury occurred right after England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 at the Estadio Azteca. Jordan Henderson, who was an unused substitute during the match, joined his teammates on the field to celebrate with the traveling supporters.

After the group stood together for a post-match sing-along in front of the fans, Henderson attempted to climb back over the pitch side advertising hoardings to follow teammate Dan Burn. As he went over the boards, the 36-year-old lost his balance and slipped.

He fell heavily and landed awkwardly on the ground which led to his forearm and wrist to buckle under his body weight. Henderson was left in immediate agony on the ground. Teammates quickly rushed to his side and formed a protective shield around him before the stadium medical staff carefully loaded him onto a stretcher.

Jordan Henderson then suffered a broken wrist and a serious arm injury from the fall. He was taken directly to a hospital in Mexico City for urgent medical attention and has already undergone surgery. The former Liverpool midfielder will not travel back to England and he will remain with the entire squad until their campaign comes to an end.

Henderson’s father made a confirmation yesterday that his son has totally smashed his left forearm. “It’s his left forearm – he’s just completely smashed it. He’s going to have a cast on and then it depends on what the experts say. He won’t be leaving his team-mates. He’ll be there until it’s finished,” Jordan Hernderson’s father said.