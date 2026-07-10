Himachal flash flood alert: Weather department issues flood, landslide warning; schools shut in THESE districts

Himachal flash flood alert: The Weather Department issued a flash flood warning across Himachal Pradesh on Friday with chances of landslides amid incessant rainfall. Schools have been closed down due to the heavy rainfall as well.





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A view of the swollen Beas river after its water level rose following heavy rainfall in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. PTI





Himachal flash flood alert: The Meteorological Department in Shimla has issued an alert for flash floods in the state amid heavy rainfall on Friday. It has further stated that many parts of the state may even face possible landslides, uprooting of trees and road blockades.

Precautionary measures are being taken to avoid any untoward incident and to safeguard human lives, especially those of school children, the officials said. Heavy rain also led to the closure of several roads in Sirmaur district, according to reports.

According to the weather office, heavy to extremely heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh since Thursday evening, with Pachhad in Sirmaur district receiving 207 mm of downpour, followed by Nahan (158.5 mm), Kasauli (145 mm) and Dharampur (136.8 mm).

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Moderate to heavy downpour was witnessed in Solan, which recorded 113 mm of rain, followed by Palampur (109 mm), Jot (83 mm), Jubberhatti (72.9 mm), Dhaulakuan (70 mm), Poanta Sahib (62.8 mm), Kufri, Bharwain and Ghaghas (62 mm each), Shillaroo (60.1 mm), Shimla (58.8 mm), Kahu (56.8 mm) and Mashobra (55 mm).

Normal life was disrupted in Shimla district, where 27 link roads were closed for vehicular traffic, according to the district disaster management authority. Meanwhile, a wall collapsed at Vikasnagar in Shimla, damaging two vehicles parked by the roadside, the officials said.

Schools closed amid heavy rainfall

Following relentless rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh, all government and private educational institutions and Anganwadis remained shut in Sirmaur and Solan districts on Friday, officials said.

According to separate orders issued by the deputy commissioners of Sirmaur and Solan, Priyanka Verma and Manmohan Sharma, respectively, continuous rainfall is leading to obstruction of rural roads, increased risk of landslides and general disruption of normal life, particularly in the rural and hilly areas.

Such inclement weather conditions are likely to endanger the life and safety of students commuting to and from schools across the district, the orders said.

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An order to shut educational institutions in the Paonta subdivision of Sirmaur district was issued late on Thursday. On Friday morning, the SDMs of Nahan, Sangrah, Pacchad and Rajgarh subdivisions in the district issued similar orders to keep schools and colleges shut. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff, however, were ordered to remain present at their respective institutes, officials said.

Rainfall-related injuries in Himachal

In Solan district, two persons sustained injuries after stones fell from a hillside onto a moving vehicle in the Arki area. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Kunihar for treatment, officials said.

The Innova Crysta carrying five people was travelling on the Gambharpul-Sarli road when stones fell on it suddenly. The owner of the car, Maher Chand, was among the injured.

Similar incidents were reported from several locations along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway, leading to the closure of one lane.

Traffic restrictions

According to officials, rockfalls occurred between Waknaghat and Kandaghat, and between Dharampur and Chakki Mod on the highway. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has restricted traffic to a single lane as a precautionary measure, the officials said.